Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Elx Elche
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Elx Elche, Spain

villas
22
bungalows
5
House To archive
Clear all
33 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Elx Elche, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Great Designed Houses for Sale Close to Nature and the Beach in Alicante The houses are loca…
€632,000
4 room house with swimming pool in Elx Elche, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 185 m²
Luxury villa located in a privileged location, just 350 meters from the beach. The house has…
€510,000
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with Pool, with chicken_furniture in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with Pool, with chicken_furniture
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 252 m²
Discover this impressive estate of 2,000 meters, just 3.5 km from the beautiful beaches of S…
€450,000
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in Elx Elche, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Elx Elche, Spain
Area 306 m²
Great villa for sale in Rebolledo, 2,000 m2 plot, built area of 306 m 2, spacious living roo…
€415,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
€632,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with garden, with Pool in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with garden, with Pool
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
The golf resort has a strategic location in the heart of the province of Alicante, in Montfo…
€1,42M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garage in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garage
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Elche, Costa Blanca A private residential complex made up of 12…
€535,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Elx Elche, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 85 m²
€310,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Elx Elche, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 284 m²
€605,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms close to shops, with Close to all amenities, with Sought after area in Elx Elche, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms close to shops, with Close to all amenities, with Sought after area
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Centennial house in Elche, facing East, can be built under + 5 floors, there is currently a …
€185,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with basement, with bathroom in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with basement, with bathroom
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 399 m²
New luxury villas in Font del Llop, Alicante Our villas consist of two collective houses wit…
€605,000
Villa 3 room villa in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 705 m²
€1,60M
Villa 6 room villa in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
€700,000
Bungalow 7 bedrooms in Elx Elche, Spain
Bungalow 7 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Bungalow in Elce ID D11690
€950,000
Villa 3 room villa in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
House in Elce ID D12131
€550,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
€425,000
Villa 9 room villa in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
€300,000
Villa 3 room villa in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€300,000
Villa 5 room villa in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
House in Elce ID D12002
€399,000
Villa 5 room villa in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
House in Elce ID D12276
€430,000
Villa 6 room villa in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
€780,000
Villa 4 room villa in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
€390,000
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Elx Elche, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
€250,000
Bungalow 5 bedrooms in Elx Elche, Spain
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
€199,000
Bungalow 5 bedrooms in Elx Elche, Spain
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Bungalow in Elce ID D12481
€475,000
Bungalow 5 bedrooms in Elx Elche, Spain
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
€289,500
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garage in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garage
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Detached Villa in La Marina. Luxury villa in El Pinet. It has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, li…
€406,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with solarium, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with solarium, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 301 m²
This luxury Villa is located in the urbanization La Marina as well as in Benijofar, two pri…
€459,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities, with Close to Golf Course in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities, with Close to Golf Course
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 263 m²
Is a modern villa located in the urbanization La Marina and Ciudad Quesada, two privileged …
€459,000
3 room house with terrace, with floor heating, with jacuzzi in Elx Elche, Spain
3 room house with terrace, with floor heating, with jacuzzi
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 147 m²
Luxury country house in La Marina . Traditional style country house with 3 bedrooms and 4 ba…
€499,900

Properties features in Elx Elche, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir