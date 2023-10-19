UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Elx Elche
Houses
Houses for sale in Elx Elche, Spain
villas
22
bungalows
5
House
Clear all
33 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Elx Elche, Spain
4
2
126 m²
Great Designed Houses for Sale Close to Nature and the Beach in Alicante The houses are loca…
€632,000
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool
Elx Elche, Spain
4
185 m²
Luxury villa located in a privileged location, just 350 meters from the beach. The house has…
€510,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with Pool, with chicken_furniture
Elx Elche, Spain
3
2
252 m²
Discover this impressive estate of 2,000 meters, just 3.5 km from the beautiful beaches of S…
€450,000
Recommend
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Elx Elche, Spain
306 m²
Great villa for sale in Rebolledo, 2,000 m2 plot, built area of 306 m 2, spacious living roo…
€415,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with Pool, with terrassa
Elx Elche, Spain
3
2
126 m²
€632,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with garden, with Pool
Elx Elche, Spain
4
3
209 m²
The golf resort has a strategic location in the heart of the province of Alicante, in Montfo…
€1,42M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garage
Elx Elche, Spain
3
2
167 m²
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Elche, Costa Blanca A private residential complex made up of 12…
€535,000
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Elx Elche, Spain
3
85 m²
€310,000
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Elx Elche, Spain
3
284 m²
€605,000
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms close to shops, with Close to all amenities, with Sought after area
Elx Elche, Spain
4
2
202 m²
Centennial house in Elche, facing East, can be built under + 5 floors, there is currently a …
€185,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with basement, with bathroom
Elx Elche, Spain
3
3
399 m²
New luxury villas in Font del Llop, Alicante Our villas consist of two collective houses wit…
€605,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
3
1
705 m²
€1,60M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
6
6
€700,000
Recommend
Bungalow 7 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
7
4
Bungalow in Elce ID D11690
€950,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
3
2
House in Elce ID D12131
€550,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
8
5
€425,000
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
11
5
€300,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
3
3
€300,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
5
6
House in Elce ID D12002
€399,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
5
3
House in Elce ID D12276
€430,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
6
4
€780,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
4
2
€390,000
Recommend
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
4
1
€250,000
Recommend
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
5
1
€199,000
Recommend
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
5
3
Bungalow in Elce ID D12481
€475,000
Recommend
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
5
5
€289,500
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with garage
Elx Elche, Spain
3
3
265 m²
Detached Villa in La Marina. Luxury villa in El Pinet. It has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, li…
€406,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with solarium, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
Elx Elche, Spain
3
3
301 m²
This luxury Villa is located in the urbanization La Marina as well as in Benijofar, two pri…
€459,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities, with Close to Golf Course
Elx Elche, Spain
3
4
263 m²
Is a modern villa located in the urbanization La Marina and Ciudad Quesada, two privileged …
€459,000
Recommend
3 room house with terrace, with floor heating, with jacuzzi
Elx Elche, Spain
3
4
147 m²
Luxury country house in La Marina . Traditional style country house with 3 bedrooms and 4 ba…
€499,900
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Elx Elche, Spain
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL