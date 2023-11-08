Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Gandia
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Gandia, Spain

villas
3
House To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Gandia, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 751 m²
The luxurious manor house with pool and garage is for sale in an urbanization near the city …
€875,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with terrace, with storage room in Gandia, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with terrace, with storage room
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Area 164 m2. Plot 146 m2. The townhouse has 2 floors, plus a garage and 2 patios. To reform.…
€85,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Gandia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Perfect house in Grao and Playa de Gandia. Ideal house to live, spend holidays and rent. Ent…
€294,700
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with terrace, with storage room in Gandia, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with balcony, with terrace, with storage room
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 511 m²
District Benirredra (Gandia). Quiet neighborhood, 3-storey corner house, with garage. Ideal …
€588,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Gandia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Perfect house in Grao and Playa de Gandia. Ideal house to live, spend holidays and rent. Ent…
€390,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir