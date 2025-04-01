Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Paterna
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for Sale in in Paterna, Spain

4 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Paterna, Spain
4 bedroom house
Paterna, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
A wonderful 180 m² house for sale, with a 450 m² plot. The property has 2 floors, 4 bedrooms…
$648,842
Villa 6 bedrooms with Balcony, with Elevator, with Terrace in Paterna, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms with Balcony, with Elevator, with Terrace
Paterna, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 445 m²
Care to the smallest detail to achieve excellence in the exclusive construction of this 445 …
$965,184
Villa 4 bedrooms in Paterna, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paterna, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Spacious private house of 500 m² for sale with a large garden of 4000 m², 20 minutes from th…
$899,851
4 bedroom house in Paterna, Spain
4 bedroom house
Paterna, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
(RU) Представляем вашему вниманию эксклюзивную серию современных вилл в одном из лучших приг…
$680,237
