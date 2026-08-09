Houses for sale in Aspe, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Aspe
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for Sale in in Aspe, Spain

;
villas
32
House Delete
Clear all
36 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
NEW BUILD MODERN VILLA IN ASPE New Build modern and innovative design villa in La Roman…
$475,043
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 192 m²
These newly built villas offer several models to choose from, with 2, 3 or 4 bedrooms, on on…
$446,471
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
New villas located in the Aspe area.New villas with several models to choose from: 2, 3 or 4…
$514,360
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 223 m²
New villas located in the Aspe area.New villas with several models to choose from: 2, 3 or 4…
$644,954
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 248 m²
These newly built villas offer several models to choose from, with 2, 3 or 4 bedrooms, on on…
$568,872
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Located in the charming town of Aspe, this detached villa offers a perfect blend of comfort …
$461,255
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 248 m²
New villas located in the Aspe area.New villas with several models to choose from: 2, 3 or 4…
$671,302
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 164 m²
New villas located in the Aspe area.New villas with several models to choose from: 2, 3 or 4…
$468,537
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 189 m²
New villas located in the Aspe area.New villas with several models to choose from: 2, 3 or 4…
$523,524
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Newly built villas located in the municipality of Aspe. Newly built villas with several mod…
$598,679
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Newly built villas located in the municipality of Aspe. Newly built villas with several…
$598,679
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Newly built villas located in the municipality of Aspe. Newly built villas with several…
$602,146
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
MODERN VILLA BETWEEN SEA AND MOUNTAINS Fantastic new built Villa built on a plot of 400m2 …
$457,597
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 154 m²
A complex of modern newly built detached villas located just 5 minutes from the charming tow…
$465,665
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
MODERN VILLA BETWEEN SEA AND MOUNTAINS Fantastic new built Villa built on a plot of 40…
$457,872
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Newly built villas located in the municipality of Aspe. Newly built villas with several mod…
$602,146
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 141 m²
The New Modern Villa in AspaNew villa of modern innovative design in La Romana, Aspa.Villa w…
$466,284
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 127 m²
These newly built villas offer several models to choose from, with 2, 3 or 4 bedrooms, on on…
$346,219
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Fantastic villa with large terrace, garden and private pool surrounded by nature Delivery…
$281,114
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
NEW BUILD MODERN VILLA IN ASPE New Build modern and innovative design villa in La Romana, A…
$475,043
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Stunning villa with private pool, large terrace and garden located in a privileged area W…
$426,834
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 248 m²
Newly built villas located in the municipality of Aspe. Newly built villas with several mod…
$787,066
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Newly built villas located in the municipality of Aspe. Newly built villas with several mod…
$540,891
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 188 m²
New villas located in the Aspe area.New villas with several models to choose from: 2, 3 or 4…
$512,069
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 248 m²
Newly built villas located in the municipality of Aspe. Newly built villas with several…
$787,066
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Aspe, Spain
3 bedroom house
Aspe, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Exclusive villas of new buildings in a unique environment. Discover elegant villas in a mod…
$432,334
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Newly built villas located in the municipality of Aspe. Newly built villas with several…
$540,891
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Aspe, Spain
3 bedroom house
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Nestled in the tranquil countryside of Aspe, Alicante, these luxurious 3-bedroom detached ho…
$263,349
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Modern Villa Between Sea and MountainsFantastic villa of new construction on a plot of 400m2…
$448,577
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Attractive villa with private pool, large terrace and garden located in a privileged area …
$413,192
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Realting.com
Go