Houses for sale in Aspe, Spain

9 properties total found
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aspe, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 126 m²
DescriptionLuxury villa for sale in Alicante. Location: the most prestigious area of ​​Alica…
€5,00M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aspe, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
DescriptionExcellent villa with a large plot of 1.6 hectares in Alicante 790.000 euros !!!Lo…
€790,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
€4,00M
Villa 4 room villa in Aspe, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€700,000
Villa 4 room villa in Aspe, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
€850,000
Villa 2 room villa in Aspe, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
€199,000
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Aspe, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
€180,000
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aspe, Spain
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 013 m²
DescriptionSpacious and beautiful House by the sea, in a prestigious residential area of ​​A…
€3,30M
8 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aspe, Spain
8 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aspe, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 11
Area 1 600 m²
DescriptionThe most luxurious House in Alicante: the price has been reduced from 4.0 million…
€3,20M
