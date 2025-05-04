Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for Sale in in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain

Villa 3 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 251 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
$714,247
Chalet in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Chalet
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Area 336 m²
Casamayor presents this spectacular property with a plot of 5,138 square metres and 687 squa…
$1,43M
5 bedroom house in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
5 bedroom house
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Alegría is pleased to present this magnificent property: an independent villa with a private…
$1,70M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 243 m²
This exclusive complex of detached villas in San Juan, Alicante, offers a sophisticated life…
$819,919
3 bedroom house in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
3 bedroom house
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Detached houses with garden and pool, in La Font, San Juan de Alicante.21 totally independen…
$628,141
4 bedroom house in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
4 bedroom house
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
(RU) Продаётся дом в Аликанте в районе Salafranca - Lloixa. Общая площадь 210.00 м2, дом 199…
$373,893
3 bedroom house in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
3 bedroom house
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Modern design villas by the sea, in La Font, Playa de Muchavista, San Juan de Alicante.New p…
$716,865
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 251 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
$724,061
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 4
$1,18M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
$538,684
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Villa for sale in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive promotion of 29 chalets pa…
$567,036
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Privilage area of Alicante, San Juan. Villas to choose close to the beach.  Two floors with …
$681,051
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
$560,493
Villa in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Area 251 m²
Villa for sale in La Font, plot of 372 m2, 250.46 m2 total built and 138.80 m2 useful interi…
$710,936
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
$582,302
3 bedroom house in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
3 bedroom house
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 2
$595,872
5 bedroom house in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
5 bedroom house
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Discover this stunning luxury villa located in the exclusive area of La Font, San Juan, Alic…
$1,13M
