Townhouses for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
259
Torrevieja
63
Pilar de la Horadada
59
la Marina Baixa
54
Orihuela
47
Almoradi
42
el Baix Vinalopo
26
Santa Pola
25
533 properties total found
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair in La Zenia, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with with repair
La Zenia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
3-Bedroom Villa in Prime Location in La Zenia Alicante The villa boasts both a front and bac…
€245,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€249,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale in La Zenia area in Orihuela Costa. On the ground floor there is a spacio…
€318,800
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-level townhouse in a popular area in Torrevieja.The townhouse in good cond…
€159,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Alicante, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
€169,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a townhouse in a closed urbanization in the city of Torrevieja, La Mata district.…
€190,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale townhouse with gym and large solarium in Torrevieja. The townhouse in three floors …
€117,260
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-level townhouse in a quiet area near golf courses in the city of Campoamor…
€219,800
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale in the center of Torrevieja.The townhouse in three floors in normal condi…
€132,260
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
€235,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 1
One-floor townhouse for sale in a popular area in Torrevieja.The townhouse in good condition…
€132,700
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 207 m²
A residential complex of 9 townhouses in Cabo de las Worthas, in which magnificent Mediterra…
€1,33M
3 room townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Benidorm, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 176 m²
A new residential complex on the Costa Blanca, located in the Valcón de Finestrat area, near…
€367,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Valencian Community, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Valencian Community, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 133 m²
New residential complex in San Antonio de Benageber, just 14km from Valencia. The residentia…
€220,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 94 m²
New townhouse in a modern complex in the city of Gran Alakant. It is located in a residentia…
€211,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
 New modern townhouse located in the city of Daya Nueva. One-story townhouse with an area of…
€209,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 124 m²
New complex in San Juan de Alicante, just a 20-minute walk from San Juan Beach and a 15-minu…
€490,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Benidorm, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
New modern townhouse in the area of Balcon de Finestrat, Finestrat. Description: bedrooms: …
€409,900
3 room townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with gaurded area, with бассейн
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 123 m²
New construction of 22 row houses with three floors plus a basement in Guardamar del Segura.…
€289,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
New construction, which is located a stone's throw from the sea, opposite the beach of Kura …
€269,950
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale townhouse in a gated urbanization with a swimming pool in the popular area of Los A…
€150,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-level townhouse in a quiet area near the lake in Torrevieja.The townhouse …
€95,260
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-level townhouse for sale in a quiet area near the lake in Torrevieja.The townhouse in …
€99,995
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace in Playa Flamenca I, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Playa Flamenca I, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
We offer you this 98m2 chalet where you can enjoy free time. The breadth of this house provi…
€199,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with garden, with Pool in Almoradi, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with garden, with Pool
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
About the project: a residential building is located in Daya Nueva, a beautiful town located…
€265,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale townhouse in a popular area near the shopping center Zenia Boulevard in Orihuela Co…
€250,000
3 room townhouse with garage, with garden, with Pool in Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room townhouse with garage, with garden, with Pool
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
About the project: located 300 meters from Mil Palmeras Beach, south of the Costa Blanca, be…
€335,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with garage, with garden in Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with garage, with garden
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
About the project: located 300 meters from Mil Palmeras Beach, south of the Costa Blanca, be…
€585,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with garage, with garden, with Pool in Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with garage, with garden, with Pool
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
About the project: located 300 meters from Mil Palmeras Beach, south of the Costa Blanca, be…
€285,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale townhouse in a popular area near the shopping center Zenia Boulevard in Orihuela Co…
€124,000

