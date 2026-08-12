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Townhouses in Valencian Community, Spain

;
Torrevieja
95
Benidorm
4
Alicante
12
Alacant Alicante
713
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738 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
This new townhouse is located in the exclusive area of Gran Alacant (Santa Pola, Alicante). …
$380,843
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3 bedroom townthouse in Cox, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Cox, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Discover an exclusive collection of 44 solarium townhouses designed for those looking for qu…
$276,977
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3 bedroom townthouse in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
New Buils Apartments and Townhouses in El Raso (Guardamar del Segura) Exclusive New Build D…
$536,527
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
3 bedroom townthouse in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
In the residential area of Gran Alacant, in the municipality of Santa Pola (Alicante), there…
$517,817
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Townhouse in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
$144,513
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 530 m²
This exclusive residential complex is located in La Nucia, on a high place, offering magnifi…
$1,03M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Located in the prestigious area of Orihuela Costa, this set of townhouses offers a unique op…
$422,048
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in el Verger, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
el Verger, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN EL VERGEL New Build residential complex of 65 modern 2 bedrooms ap…
$427,628
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Located in the heart of the prestigious San Miguel de Salinas, this beautifully renovated an…
$230,013
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale a new two-storey duplex in a gated residential complex in a residential area of the…
$352,532
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3 bedroom townthouse in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
This new villa is located in the exclusive area of Gran Alacant (Santa Pola, Alicante). The …
$658,830
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 3
Introducing the new modern townhouse in the city of Gran Alakant. Townhouse has three levels…
$348,143
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Cozy house for sale in Orihuela Costa, Las Filipinas district, located in a calm and well-ke…
$242,611
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Located in the charming town of Pilar de la Horadada, this residential complex offers a vari…
$432,311
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3 bedroom townthouse in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Located in the charming town of Dolores, these townhouses offer an excellent opportunity for…
$478,552
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Located in the charming town of La Nucia, this exclusive collection of 28 properties offers …
$629,613
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3 bedroom townthouse in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Discover the perfect opportunity with these gorgeous townhouses in Dolores, Alicante, where …
$374,493
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3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
In the bustling coastal town of Torrevieja, this exclusive residential complex offers 10 mod…
$577,806
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3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a two-level townhouse in the area of ​​Pilar de la Horadada, next to Torre de la …
$300,519
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3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
The vibrant coastal town of Torrevieja is home to this exclusive residential complex of 10 c…
$577,806
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3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer a magnificent townhouse with a private pool in the city of Torrevieja, Los Balcones…
$342,129
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3 bedroom townthouse in Busot, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Busot, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Enjoy the tranquillity and comfort of living in a private urbanisation with communal swimmin…
$409,363
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Located in the charming town of Finestrat, this residential complex offers a privileged sett…
$667,089
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3 bedroom townthouse in Daya Nueva, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Daya Nueva, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Living in this charming corner of Alicante offers the perfect combination of calm countrysid…
$345,597
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3 bedroom townthouse in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
Comfortable townhouse for sale in a gated urbanization in the city of Dehesa de Campoamor. D…
$458,546
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Rafal, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Rafal, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Located in the charming town of Rafal, this residential complex offers an exclusive selectio…
$310,194
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3 bedroom townthouse in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 103 m²
New Build Quads and Townhouses in Dolores This modern residential development in Dolore…
$522,057
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Cox, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cox, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
New Build Townhouses for Sale in Cox – 44 Modern Homes with Great Amenities Discover a new …
$258,248
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3 bedroom townthouse in Cox, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Cox, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
New Bungalows and Townhouses in Cox, Alicante Exclusive Residential Development of 26 Home…
$291,390
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Elysium is a new luxury residential complex on the Mediterranean coast in the Cala d’Or area…
$624,155
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Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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