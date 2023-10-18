Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Denia
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Denia, Spain

villas
16
townhouses
3
House To archive
Clear all
24 properties total found
3 room house with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Denia, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Denia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 3/3
Semi-Detached Villas Close to the City Center and the Beach in Denia, Alicante, Costa Blanca…
€438,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with with repair in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with with repair
Denia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Detached Villas Nearby the City Center and the Beach in Denia Alicante The villas …
€620,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with balcony, with Pool in Denia, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with balcony, with Pool
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
Tossal Gross is located in Denia, north of the Costa Blanca. It consists of semi-detached ho…
€438,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with utility room in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with utility room
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 480 m²
Luxury villa in La Sella, Pedreguer, Costa Blanca Fantastic home located in a privileged env…
€1,45M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with utility room in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with utility room
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 294 m²
Exclusive villa in La Sella Golf, Denia, Costa Blanca A magnificent home in a private urbani…
€940,000
Villa 3 room villa with basement, with bathroom, with Lift in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with basement, with bathroom, with Lift
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Semi-detached villas in Gata de Gorgos, Altea, Costa Blanca A residential consisting of 8 se…
€310,000
4 room house in Denia, Spain
4 room house
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
€310,000
4 room house with swimming pool in Denia, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
€599,000
3 room house in Denia, Spain
3 room house
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
€550,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Denia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 373 m²
Exclusive villa in Denia, Alicante, Costa Blanca A modern design house with a total construc…
€1,13M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
One floor villa in Denia, Costa Blanca The house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms distributed …
€825,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with basement in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with basement
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 211 m²
Villa for sale in Denia, Costa Blanca The house is located in a residential area at the foot…
€799,000
3 room townhouse with furniture, with terrace, with garden in Denia, Spain
3 room townhouse with furniture, with terrace, with garden
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Bungalow for sale - one-storey house with 2 own entrances - located in a quiet residential a…
€224,500
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
€295,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with terrace, with garden in Denia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with terrace, with garden
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 873 m²
Contemporary villa located in a quiet, very private and privileged residential area, with im…
€1,40M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Denia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 295 m²
Extraordinarily beautiful and elegant villa, located in a quiet, very private and privileged…
€1,69M
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with White goods in Denia, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with White goods
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
€375,000
3 room townhouse with furniture, with terrace, with storage room in Denia, Spain
3 room townhouse with furniture, with terrace, with storage room
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Little bungalow, located in a quiet residential area on the beach of Les Deveses in Denia. J…
€155,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with private pool in Denia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with private pool
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
New Build stunning unique residential complex of new villas situated in one of the best area…
€625,000
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with by the sea, with public pool in Denia, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with by the sea, with public pool
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Semi-detached villa in Tossal Gros, Denia, Costa Blanca Enjoy life in Tossal Gross, a contem…
€438,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with park, with central water-supply system in Denia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with park, with central water-supply system
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 253 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 253 m2.Plot size: 387 m2.Terrace: 81 m2, garden: 147 m2.Private…
€640,000
Villa 5 room villa in Denia, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 343 m²
Villa for rent is located in one of the best areas of Denia. It is a few minutes from the to…
€550,000
Villa 4 room villa with garage in Denia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with garage
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 264 m²
Mediterranean style villa for sale with panoramic views of Denia and the sea. It is located …
€549,000
Villa 6 room villa in Denia, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 620 m²
A luxurious enormous town sells in Denia. Furnished kitchen has 6 bedrooms, 4 baños, salón-…
€1,30M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir