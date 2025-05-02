Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. lHorta Sud
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for Sale in in lHorta Sud, Spain

Torrent
3
House Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrent, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrent, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
There sells to itself independent detached house in Urbanización Farmhouse of Pavia, Torrent…
$259,957
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Picassent, Spain
5 bedroom house
Picassent, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
(RU) Роскошная вилла в престижном районе Пикасент (Urbanización El Pinar 3)Просторная вилла …
$849,405
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Villa 7 bedrooms in Torrent, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Torrent, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 900 m²
Luxurious large Villa in the outskirts of Valencia in the Torrent area of 900m2 and an adjac…
$1,18M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Xirivella, Spain
3 bedroom house
Xirivella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
(RU) Продаётся дом в Xirivella в районе Constitucion. Общая площадь 228.27 м2, дом 2025 года…
$324,558
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Villa 5 bedrooms in Paiporta, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Paiporta, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
Magnificent Villa with swimming pool situated in a privileged area of the suburb of Valencia…
$649,892
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Torrent, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Torrent, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 422 m²
Luxurious detached house in full urbanización SUMMITS OF CALICANTO. Available in rent and in…
$499,917
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Manises, Spain
4 bedroom house
Manises, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
It is a semi-new villa with independent kitchen, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 1 toilet, large…
$827,953
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español

Property types in lHorta Sud

villas

Properties features in lHorta Sud, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go