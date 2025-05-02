Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 4 bedrooms in Gandia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Spacious villa with panoramic mountain views, 5 minutes from the city center of Gandía. Larg…
$274,954
5 bedroom house in Oliva, Spain
5 bedroom house
Oliva, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
(RU) Продаётся дом в Oliva в районе Oliva, Zona de - Oliva. Общая площадь 262.00 м2, участок…
$1,10M
4 bedroom house in Gandia, Spain
4 bedroom house
Gandia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
(RU) Продаётся дом в Gandia в районе Marxuquera. Общая площадь 220.00 м2, участок 500 м2, со…
$351,087
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gandia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
Magnificent villa 330 m2. Located between orange and mountains. To live in full nature, Magn…
$469,922
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ador, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ador, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 425 m²
Luxurious villa for sale with views in Ador. Monte Corona urbanization. Three floors, 425 m2…
$469,922
Villa 4 bedrooms in Gandia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Perfect house in Grao and Playa de Gandia. Ideal house to live, spend holidays and rent. Ent…
$422,946
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ador, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ador, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 292 m²
Precious villa with excellent views of the mountains and the sea is located in the urbanizat…
$580,195
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Benirredra, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Benirredra, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 511 m²
District Benirredra (Gandia). Quiet neighborhood, 3-storey corner house, with garage. Ideal …
$637,672
Villa 3 bedrooms in Gandia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Perfect house in Grao and Playa de Gandia. Ideal house to live, spend holidays and rent. Ent…
$319,595
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in la Font den Carros, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
la Font den Carros, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
In La Font d'en Carròs / Fuente Encarroz a town house is for sale, just 10 minutes from the …
$108,448
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Gandia, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Area 164 m2. Plot 146 m2. The townhouse has 2 floors, plus a garage and 2 patios. To reform.…
$92,180
Villa 6 bedrooms in Gandia, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Gandia, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 751 m²
The luxurious manor house with pool and garage is for sale in an urbanization near the city …
$948,917
Villa 5 bedrooms in la Font den Carros, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
la Font den Carros, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 471 m²
In the urbanization of La Font d'en Carròs / Fuente Encarroz for sale a house with a restaur…
$292,809
Villa 2 bedrooms in Oliva, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 282 m²
House for sale with land in Oliva. Rustic terrain. There is the main house, dovecote, garage…
$178,939
