Houses for Sale in in Godella, Spain

4
5
14 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Godella, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Godella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
This townhouse is located in one of the best luxury developments in the centre of Campolivar…
$484,920
Chalet in Godella, Spain
Chalet
Godella, Spain
Area 141 m²
Of all the areas surrounding Valencia, very few have an intact space where the Mediterranean…
$733,408
Chalet in Godella, Spain
Chalet
Godella, Spain
Area 140 m²
Of all the areas surrounding Valencia, very few have an intact space where the Mediterranean…
$642,443
5 bedroom house in Godella, Spain
5 bedroom house
Godella, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN GODELLA, VALENCIA New Build residential of 36 semi-detach…
$899,709
4 bedroom house in Godella, Spain
4 bedroom house
Godella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Modern design semi-detached homes with communal pool, in the Campolivar area, Godella, Valen…
$496,772
4 bedroom house in Godella, Spain
4 bedroom house
Godella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
(RU) Продаётся дом в Godella в районе Campolivar. Общая площадь 196.00 м2, дом 2026 года пос…
$618,648
Townhouse in Godella, Spain
Townhouse
Godella, Spain
Area 237 m²
Virentia, the name given to this sector of Godella, means 'vegetation' in Latin. The term li…
$871,018
Chalet in Godella, Spain
Chalet
Godella, Spain
Area 141 m²
Of all the areas surrounding Valencia, very few have an intact space where the Mediterranean…
$739,093
4 bedroom house in Godella, Spain
4 bedroom house
Godella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN GODELLA, VALENCIA New Build residential of 36 semi-detach…
$873,157
Villa 4 bedrooms in Godella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Godella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Spacious private house of 500 m² for sale with a large garden of 4000 m², 20 minutes from th…
$899,851
Townhouse in Godella, Spain
Townhouse
Godella, Spain
Area 212 m²
Virentia, the name given to this sector of Godella, means 'vegetation' in Latin. The term li…
$865,739
Chalet in Godella, Spain
Chalet
Godella, Spain
Area 138 m²
Of all the areas surrounding Valencia, very few have an intact space where the Mediterranean…
$636,757
Townhouse in Godella, Spain
Townhouse
Godella, Spain
Area 223 m²
Virentia, the name given to this sector of Godella, means 'vegetation' in Latin. The term li…
$749,603
Townhouse in Godella, Spain
Townhouse
Godella, Spain
Area 237 m²
Virentia, the name given to this sector of Godella, means 'vegetation' in Latin. The term li…
$887,690
