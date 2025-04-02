Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for Sale in in Riba-roja de Turia, Spain

3 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Riba-roja de Turia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Riba-roja de Turia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Villa in the exclusive urbanization in the outskirts of Valencia. Villa with private garden …
$367,939
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Riba-roja de Turia, Spain
5 bedroom house
Riba-roja de Turia, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Welcome to an exclusive residence!By acquiring this property, you will enjoy:- an authentic …
$821,517
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Riba-roja de Turia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Riba-roja de Turia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 351 m²
SALE OR RENT WITH RIGHT TO PURCHASE A detached villa in the urbanization Parque Montealcedo,…
$269,955
Leave a request
