Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Valencian Community
Houses
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain
l Alfas del Pi
274
Rojales
253
Almoradi
169
Calp
138
el Baix Vinalopo
110
Altea
83
Santa Pola
79
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
72
el Campello
57
Benissa
52
Guardamar del Segura
46
el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
42
Teulada
38
Elx Elche
31
Mutxamel
26
Denia
24
Xabia Javea
18
Sant Joan d Alacant
11
Aspe
9
Safor
9
Show more
Show less
39 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Almoradi, Spain
5
447 m²
2
The villa is a magnificent 5 bedroom villa located in the heart of the New Andalusia Golf Va…
€4,65M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Rojales, Spain
4
3
230 m²
3 and 4 Bedroom Luxury Villas with Private Swimming Pools in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Lux…
€930,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Rojales, Spain
5
3
258 m²
3 and 4 Bedroom Luxury Villas with Private Swimming Pools in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca Lux…
€1,04M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Rojales, Spain
4
3
241 m²
3-Bedroom Luxury Detached Villa with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Costa Blanca The detached villa …
€828,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Almoradi, Spain
3
2
238 m²
2 or 3 Bedroom Chic Golf Villas with Pools in Algorfa Costa Blanca Contemporary villas are s…
€470,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Almoradi, Spain
4
2
436 m²
2 or 3 Bedroom Chic Golf Villas with Pools in Algorfa Costa Blanca Contemporary villas are s…
€885,000
Recommend
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Almoradi, Spain
3
2
199 m²
2 or 3 Bedroom Chic Golf Villas with Pools in Algorfa Costa Blanca Contemporary villas are s…
€415,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Calp, Spain
6
5
410 m²
3
Luxurious Detached Villas with Stunning Sea Views in Calpe Alicante These extraordinary vill…
€1,65M
Recommend
Bungalow 4 rooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4
3
173 m²
Luxury Golf Home with a Private Pool in a Golf Resort in Costa Blanca This luxurious home i…
€1,20M
Recommend
5 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Alicante, Spain
6
3
223 m²
3
Luxury Semi-Detached Villas in a Complexe in Alicante Costa Blanca These villas are located …
€600,000
Recommend
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Alicante, Spain
5
3
187 m²
3
Luxury Semi-Detached Villas in a Complexe in Alicante Costa Blanca These villas are located …
€500,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
3
453 m²
4/4
Detached Villas with 3 Bedrooms Within Walking Distance of Amenities in Alicante The villas …
€665,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
5
5
700 m²
4/3
Detached Villa with Unique Sea Views and a Swimming Pool in Benidorm The villa is situated i…
€1,95M
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
3
2
85 m²
2/2
Centrally-Located Duplex Apartment Nearby the Beach in Alicante The apartment is situated in…
€340,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Calp, Spain
4
4
300 m²
2/3
Luxury Villa with a Modern Design and Mountain Views in Calpe This villa is located in Calpe…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Orihuela, Spain
3
1
91 m²
3
2 Bedroom Key-Ready Mediterranean Style House in Las Ramblas Orihuela The key-ready house is…
€190,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Almoradi, Spain
4
2
133 m²
1
3-Bedroom Bungalow-Style Detached Villas in Castillo de Montemar Modern bungalow-style detac…
€565,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Orihuela, Spain
5
4
246 m²
3
Stylish Key-Ready Detached Villa with Pool in Orihuela Spain This key-ready detached villa …
€399,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Busot, Spain
4
2
305 m²
3/3
Luxury Villa in Busot Alicante Costa Blanca The villa is in Busot, a town close to the coast…
€495,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with garden, with mountain view, with public pool
Busot, Spain
3
2
130 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN BUSOT. New construction residential of semi-detached and se…
€230,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with mountain view
Busot, Spain
2
2
84 m²
Residential new construction of townhouses and semi-detached houses in Busot. Beautiful 2-b…
€186,000
Recommend
Chalet 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
5
5
1 355 m²
2
For sale magnificent villa in Morale, plot 1. 355 m2, built-up area of 410 m2, two-story hou…
€395,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, in good condition
Formentera del Segura, Spain
2
2
85 m²
In the centre of the beautiful town of Benijófar is currently created a modern style&nb…
€169,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with mountain view
Almoradi, Spain
2
2
97 m²
NEW BUILD MODERN RESIDENTIAL IN DAYA NUEVA New Build residential of townhouses in Daya Nuev…
€245,000
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with terrace, with mountain view, with blinds
Finestrat, Spain
2
2
160 m²
New complex in Finestrat, made up of only 20 luxury properties, all with private pools, and …
€329,900
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
3
2
121 m²
DescriptionBeautiful Bungalow in the best residential complex Altea HillsSemi-detached beaut…
€285,000
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with garden
Jacarilla, Spain
2
2
97 m²
This resort is located in the Entrenaranjos Urbanization, in the municipality of Orihuela (A…
€214,000
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with mountain view
Jacarilla, Spain
2
2
83 m²
This resort is located in the Entrenaranjos Urbanization, in the municipality of Orihuela (A…
€220,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 bedrooms with mountain view, with public pool, close to shops
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3
2
98 m²
Residencial is located 800 meters from the beach, in Guardamar del Segura. Close to the pine…
€396,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
90 m²
Partially renovated semi-detached house for sale located in the Doña Inés urbanization on th…
€137,260
Recommend
