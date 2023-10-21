Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in el Campello, Spain

57 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€494,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in el Campello, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 251 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€664,000
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in el Campello, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
€514,000
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Campello, Spain
Villa Villa with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Campello, Spain
Area 470 m²
We present you these magnificent villa, which is located 300 meters from the beach, consisti…
€895,000
5 room house with by the sea in el Campello, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 356 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing a chic villa of 350 square meters. on the first coastline, located in a quiet ur…
€1,75M
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Campello, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Campello, Spain
Area 510 m²
€1,20M
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in el Campello, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
el Campello, Spain
Area 1 995 m²
Magnificent chalet for sale in Aigües, with a 2,000 m2 and 240 m2 paddle built. Three double…
€549,000
Villa 3 room villa in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Just 600 meters from L'Amerador Bay in El Campelo, on the Costa Blanca, is the L'Amerador re…
€859,900
Bungalow 6 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Bungalow 6 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Apartment building with sea views and a few meters from Muchavista Beach.Very spacious and b…
€467,000
5 room house with swimming pool in el Campello, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 240 m²
€310,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
€1,31M
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
Bungalow for sale in El Campello in the Campello Playa area. The total area of 248.00 m2, th…
€695,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Construction of 10 semi-detached houses on the beachfront in Muchavista~ ~ Its exclusive loc…
€1,80M
5 room house with by the sea in el Campello, Spain
5 room house with by the sea
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer a separate villa on the first line of the sea. The villa is located on a plot of 12…
€1,09M
