Houses for sale in el Campello, Spain

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Houses for Sale in in el Campello, Spain

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villas
13
townhouses
12
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48 properties total found
3 bedroom house in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom house
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Discover a new home in El Campello. We are presenting a new project in one of the most desir…
$1,14M
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3 bedroom house in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom house
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
We present to your attention the newest building in one of the most desirable areas of the C…
$1,04M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Elysium is a new luxury residential complex on the Mediterranean coast in the Cala d’Or area…
$624,155
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3 bedroom house in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom house
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Discover this fantastic apartment, perfect for enjoying a true Mediterranean lifestyle all y…
$1,13M
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3 bedroom house in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom house
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Imagine waking up, opening a window, and the sea filling every part of your day. You don’t j…
$329,299
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3 bedroom house in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom house
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 4
We present a new modern villa on the first line of the sea in the city of El Campello. For s…
$2,05M
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4 bedroom Mansion in el Campello, Spain
4 bedroom Mansion
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
❗️❗️❗️ ❗️❗️❗️➡️ + 60 кв. ➡️🏚💶 Стои▶️ ➖➖яотариус
$637,675
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4 bedroom house in el Campello, Spain
4 bedroom house
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 396 m²
We offer for sale an exclusive chalet of modern style with spacious rooms and functional lay…
$895,778
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Villa 8 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Area 400 m²
The property has more than 350 m2 of built-up area and 1400 m2 of fenced territory. The hous…
$2,58M
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House in el Campello, Spain
House
el Campello, Spain
Area 90 m²
Unique opportunity in front line of the beach of El Campello, in Alicante also known as the …
$768,624
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Open front villa in glass to appreciate the wide panoramic view of the sea and magnificent C…
$1,21M
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4 bedroom house in el Campello, Spain
4 bedroom house
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
In Cala d’Or (El Campello, Alicante) begins an exclusive project, limited to 14 residential …
$1,11M
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3 bedroom house in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom house
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
Discover a new home in El Campello. We present you a new construction in one of the most des…
$809,090
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsBuilt area: 265 m2Useful area: 241 m2Plot size: 800 m2Private pool: 3…
$1,22M
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6 bedroom house in el Campello, Spain
6 bedroom house
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 2
Magnificent villa with stunning sea views in El Campello. Ideal location, just 30 minutes fr…
$4,39M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Elysium is a new luxury residential complex on the Mediterranean coast in the Cala d’Or area…
$624,155
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Exclusive Frontline Beach Homes in El Campello Costa Blanca Discover a unique new build res…
$610,921
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2 bedroom house in el Campello, Spain
2 bedroom house
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Elysium is a new luxury residential complex on the Mediterranean coast in the Cala d’Or area…
$658,830
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Elysium is a new luxury residential complex on the Mediterranean coast in the Cala d’Or area…
$785,973
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in el Campello, Spain
4 bedroom house
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Elysium is a new luxury residential complex on the Mediterranean coast in the Cala d’Or area…
$1,02M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
We present a new modern townhouse on the first line of the sea in the suburbs of Alicante, i…
$625,311
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3 bedroom house in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom house
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Located in the prestigious Alicante area, this exclusive residential area offers an incompar…
$1,21M
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3 bedroom house in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom house
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 236 m²
Modern and bright villa with private pool, large terrace, parking for two cars and a separat…
$716,622
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3 bedroom townthouse in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Exclusive Frontline Beach Homes in El Campello Costa Blanca Discover a unique new b…
$614,140
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3 bedroom house in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom house
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Floor 4
Magnificent villa with stunning sea views in the town of El Campello on the second line. Ide…
$3,76M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Elysium is a new luxury residential complex on the Mediterranean coast in the Cala d’Or area…
$658,830
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom house
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
For sale is a magnificent fully renovated cottage located in the charming area of El Poblet …
$635,135
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Villa 4 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 299 m²
This exclusive gated complex offers five unique villas with stunning sea views, located betw…
$884,032
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3 bedroom house in el Campello, Spain
3 bedroom house
el Campello, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
We present you a new property in one of the most desirable areas of the Costa Blanca. This f…
$774,414
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Villa 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Exclusive Frontline Beach Homes in El Campello Costa Blanca Discover a unique new build res…
$665,528
Leave a request
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