Houses for Sale in in el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain

3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Puig, Playa del Puig 140 m2, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, almost new, aa, cupboards, heating, garden…
$464,923
3 bedroom house in el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain
3 bedroom house
el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
(RU) Продаётся дом в El Puig de Santa Maria в районе Puig. Общая площадь 244.30 м2, дом 2027…
$327,713
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom townthouse in el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
319/5000 For sale bright townhouse in El Puig (Valencia). It consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathr…
$274,574
