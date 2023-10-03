Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain

el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
28
la Marina Baixa
17
Torrevieja
12
Orihuela
7
Guardamar del Segura
6
l Alacanti
4
Alicante
3
79 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
€415,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 5
Key-Ready Apartments with Sea View in Santa Pola, Alicante The complex is located in Santa P…
€285,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/3
Luxurious Seafront Apartments with Infinity Pools in Benidorm Alicante The brand new apartme…
€1,65M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 2
Luxury Apartments to Buy in Alicante at a Prime Location in El Albir These apartments to buy…
€890,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 77 m²
Duplex 2 Bedroom Apartments with Incredible Views in Torrevieja Modern apartments are situat…
€246,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
3-Bedroom Modern Apartments Close to the Beach in Torre de la Horadada Modern apartments ar…
€388,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/2
Centrally-Located Duplex Apartment Nearby the Beach in Alicante The apartment is situated in…
€340,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 11/11
Apartments with Sea Views in Unique Location in Guardamar del Segura The apartments are in G…
€298,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
They say that the blue color — is the color of calm and tranquility, and that is exactly wha…
€525,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Enjoy the best views of the Benidorm horizon in this beautiful villa with a garden and priva…
€440,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
See what species we have prepared for you in this beautiful penthouse in the color of Seasca…
€470,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
See what species we have prepared for you in this beautiful penthouse in the color of Seasca…
€470,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 1
€279,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Floor 2
Fantastic duplex with sea views in the urbanization of Los Cerezos in FinestratLive surround…
€280,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 1
Duplex for sale in Torrevieja in the La veta area, located on the 1st floor. The total area …
€153,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 309 m²
If you are looking for a house in which design, exclusivity and comfort are combined with ex…
€785,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Duplex for sale in Torrevieja in the Mar azul area. The total area of 59.00 m2, the plot of …
€147,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Duplex for sale in Oriuela Costa in the Cabo Roig area. The total area of 70.00 m2, duplex b…
€215,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Floor 2
Duplex for sale in Phine Strat in Camporrosso village, located on the 2nd floor. The total a…
€390,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Duplex is located in a closed urban area with a swimming pool and its parking.Duplex consist…
€195,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Duplex for sale in Torrevieja in the Torretas area. The total area of 85.00 m2 consists of 4…
€190,000
Duplex 6 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Duplex, in the urbanization premium class « Camporosso Village », overlooking the sea, mount…
€550,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Cabo Roig, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Cabo Roig, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Duplex for sale in Oriuela Costa in Las Filipinas. The total area of 90.00 m2 consists of 3 …
€129,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
The impressive duplex is located in the prestigious urbanization of the Balcony de Finestrat…
€339,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Duplex for sale in Torrevieja in the Nueva Torrevieja area. The total area of 70.00 m2, dupl…
€163,500
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 2
Magnificent two-tier apartment in a residential area of Sierra Cortina Located in a very qu…
€440,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Duplex for sale in Torrevieja in the El chaparral area. The total area of 83.00 m2, the dupl…
€94,260
1 room Duplex in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 room Duplex
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2
€114,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Alicante, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4
€47,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€235,000

