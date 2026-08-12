Pool Houses for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

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Pool Houses for Sale in in Valencian Community, Spain

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Torrevieja
948
Valencia
5
Benidorm
117
Alicante
60
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281 property total found
3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260722201002Villa 6 is located in the picturesque part of Polop, among the mountain l…
$606,497
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3 bedroom house in Finestrat, Spain
3 bedroom house
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260719141330For sale a modern two-storey villa in the new residential complex Sierra …
$731,401
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3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260722194218The Polop16 complex offers a modern two-storey villa No. 2, well suited f…
$604,257
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260722202913The main advantage of Villa 14 is an enlarged plot of 232 m2, providing m…
$613,176
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Chalet in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Chalet
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Area 216 m²
In Playa Mujavista, just 300 metres from the sea and just a few metres from the French Liceo…
$738,604
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3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Code: 20260707102003For sale a modern detached villa in the new premium complex Polop16, loc…
$511,473
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3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260722200344Villa 3 in the residential complex Polop16 combines modern architecture, …
$597,795
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3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260722202125Villa 8 in the complex Polop16 features a balanced combination of living …
$602,036
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3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260722201451Villa 7 is a practical offer for a buyer who needs a full-fledged modern …
$634,049
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3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260722195959Modern villa No. 4 with an area of 152 m2 is being built in a closed resi…
$579,698
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3 bedroom house in Polop, Spain
3 bedroom house
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
Code 20260722202457Villa 10 is one of the most technologically advanced offers of the Polop1…
$612,110
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
Fantastic villa with a rooftop terrace and awesome lake view, private pool and charming gard…
$667,196
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Montesinos, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful Semi-Detached villa offering private pool, large garden and roof top terrace with …
$487,139
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 324 m²
Stunning semi-detached villa with private pool, large roof top terrace, basement,  surrounde…
$709,327
VAT
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
Premium villa with private pool, amazing garden, big roof top terrace located near golf cour…
$647,262
VAT
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 1
Fantastic superior villa with infinity pool, large terraces and beautiful sea views located …
$2,78M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 1
Stylish top floor duplex with a sunlit rooftop terrace and jacuzzi  ideally located close to…
$322,443
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Beautiful amazing villa with private roof terrace and pool near the beach in Torre de la Hor…
$695,249
VAT
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa in Benissa, Spain
Villa
Benissa, Spain
Area 291 m²
The natural beauty of the environment of Airen Collection required an architecture that main…
$1,08M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 3
Beautiful exclusive villa on 3 levels with private pool, large roof top terrace and outdoor …
$463,887
VAT
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Teulada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 631 m²
Spectacular villa with large roof top terrace, private pool and beautiful sea view located c…
$2,47M
VAT
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 2
Incredible modern villa with large infinity pool, garden, basement and breathtaking panorami…
$781,245
VAT
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Luxury modern villa with spacious rooms, private pool, wonderful terrace and stunning panora…
$636,570
VAT
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Orxeta, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Orxeta, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Huge key-ready villa located in a beautiful valley boasting a private pool, garden and parki…
$734,949
VAT
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
We present this New Build in walking distance from Zenia Boulevard. Brand new semi-detache…
$519,394
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Discover this spectacular, newly renovated duplex, which combines modern style and comfort i…
$227,871
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 329 m²
Number of floors 1
High end villa with bountiful rooftop terrace, private pool,  garage and spacious garden loc…
$1,46M
VAT
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Attractive villa with private pool and roof top terrace with summer kitchen Delivery date…
$460,399
VAT
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa in Finestrat, Spain
Villa
Finestrat, Spain
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
$637,566
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Villa in Alicante, Spain
Villa
Alicante, Spain
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
$1,16M
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Property types in Valencian Community

villas
mansions
chalets
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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