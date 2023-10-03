UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Valencian Community
Houses
Pool Houses for sale in Valencian Community, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
3
120 m²
Fantastic penthouse with a terrace of 40 m2, south orientation, just 300 meters from the sea…
€1,22M
Recommend
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
2
90 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€932,000
Recommend
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Almoradi, Spain
5
447 m²
2
The villa is a magnificent 5 bedroom villa located in the heart of the New Andalusia Golf Va…
€4,65M
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Novelda, Spain
3
196 m²
The apartments consist of two two-story buildings with 24 parking spaces in the open air and…
€469,000
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4
305 m²
We present to you the Eternal and Modern Villa with an area of 305 m ² with Unique and Styli…
€895,750
Recommend
5 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
5
415 m²
The merger of Nature and Architecture. This special design radiates beautiful architecture i…
€968,500
Recommend
5 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
5
156 m²
Located in a privileged and quiet area.5 double bedrooms 3 full bathrooms Fully equipped sep…
€449,000
Recommend
9 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
11
1 147 m²
The most exclusive villa in Alicante in the Cabo de las Huertas area. Near Playa De San Juan…
€3,30M
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool
Elx Elche, Spain
4
185 m²
Luxury villa located in a privileged location, just 350 meters from the beach. The house has…
€510,000
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4
230 m²
Beautiful separate villa for sale in the countryside of Daya Vieja. The area of the plot is …
€759,000
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3
101 m²
New villa in the exclusive residential area of La Marina, surrounded by nature. This Mediter…
€369,900
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3
109 m²
Newly built villas in the exclusive residential area of La Marina, surrounded by nature. Loc…
€349,900
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4
209 m²
Golf villas on the first line with a private pool, terrace, solarium and private parking in …
€1,42M
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Alicante, Spain
3
270 m²
Luxury houses with a private pool in San Juan from € 1.975.000 + VATThis is a unique residen…
€1,98M
Recommend
4 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
4
187 m²
Welcome to this extraordinary residential complex in Alicante, where you will find a world o…
€480,000
Recommend
5 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
5
223 m²
Welcome to this extraordinary residential complex in Alicante, where you will find a world o…
€605,000
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Finestrat, Spain
3
152 m²
Incredible villas located in an exclusive urbanization in Sierra Cortina. This area stands o…
€810,000
Recommend
2 room house with swimming pool
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
2
289 m²
Welcome to the residential complex located in the picturesque town of Benitachel, which is l…
€458,000
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3
122 m²
Introducing a new complex combining luxury and style with an ideal balance of inner and exte…
€353,000
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
3
122 m²
Introducing a new complex combining luxury and style with an ideal balance of inner and exte…
€312,000
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Benidorm, Spain
3
298 m²
Luxury apartments are located on the first line of the beach, have breathtaking views of the…
€1,65M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
4
4
325 m²
DescriptionLuxurious, designer Villa in a privileged area of the Costa Blanca, the city of…
€1,40M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aspe, Spain
7
7
1 126 m²
DescriptionLuxury villa for sale in Alicante. Location: the most prestigious area of Alica…
€5,00M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Calp, Spain
5
6
1 095 m²
DescriptionStunning Villa in Calpe with a plot of 0.8 hectares – 2.999.000 euros.Plot area: …
€3,00M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
4
4
325 m²
DescriptionLuxury Villa in Benidorm with amazing sea view – 1,65 million euros.Location: Ben…
€1,65M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aspe, Spain
5
3
450 m²
DescriptionExcellent villa with a large plot of 1.6 hectares in Alicante 790.000 euros !!!Lo…
€790,000
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Almoradi, Spain
3
106 m²
Modern villa - all on the same level, the Costa Blanca SouthNueva Daya Nueva is the perfect …
€356,000
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3
81 m²
The bungalow is located in a residential complex in Torra de la Oradada. All necessary servi…
€390,000
Recommend
5 room house with swimming pool
Finestrat, Spain
5
371 m²
€1,25M
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Finestrat, Spain
3
200 m²
€750,000
Recommend
