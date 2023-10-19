Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Oliva
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Oliva, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Oliva, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Oliva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 282 m²
House for sale with land in Oliva. Rustic terrain. There is the main house, dovecote, garage…
€165,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir