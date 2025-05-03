Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Apartments for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

Torrevieja
708
Valencia
48
Benidorm
287
Alicante
204
2 bedroom apartment in Barxeta, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Barxeta, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 9
🥇Apartment for sale with designer repairs in walking distance to the beach🌴📍Location: Edific…
$419,642
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
