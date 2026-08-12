Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Spain

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Beach Duplexes for Sale in Spain

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Torrevieja
7
Marbella
26
Alicante
3
Malaga
3
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23 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique Apartments and Penthouses in Nueva Andalucia Marbella This exclusive complex is situa…
$1,98M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
2-Bedroom Chic Flats with Impressive Views in San Pedro del Pinatar Costa Calida San Pedro d…
$410,270
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Discover this spectacular, newly renovated duplex, which combines modern style and comfort i…
$227,871
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TekceTekce
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Mojacar, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Mojacar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Sophisticated beach duplex with infinity pool, refined gym, spa center, shops and restaurant…
$769,821
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 279 m²
Luxury Duplex Apartments and Penthouses in El Paraíso, Estepona El Paraíso, located on the p…
$1,21M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 3
High Quality Golfside Apartments with a Timeless Design in Casares Apartments for sales in C…
$552,518
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 3
Scenic Views Apartments in a Privileged Location in Estepona Malaga The apartments are locat…
$1,10M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Torrox, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 3
Modern Apartments Just Steps from the Beach in Los Llanos, Torrox Los Llanos is a sought-aft…
$579,428
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Barcelona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 399 m²
Number of floors 27
Apartments on Diagonal Street in Barcelona Close to the Beach and Shopping Center The Diagon…
$7,49M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Casares, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Casares, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
High Quality Golfside Apartments with a Timeless Design in Casares Apartments for sales in C…
$587,833
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Sophisticated top-floor duplex with private rooftop terrace, swimming pool and sea views loc…
$404,106
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Mojacar, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Mojacar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Flawless beach duplex penthouse with sea view located in a golf resort with indoor&outdoor p…
$804,323
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
Amazing 2- 3 Bedroom Apartments in Walking Distance of the Sea in Málaga The new project is …
$1,00M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in Estepona with Wonderful Sea Views and Swimming Pools The newly-built apartment…
$807,977
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Benalmadena, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Floor 4/4
Smart Flats with Energy-Efficient Appliances in Benalmádena Costa del Sol Sea view flats are…
$1,57M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern top floor duplex house with large roof top terrace, community pool, community garden …
$556,584
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique Apartments and Penthouses in Nueva Andalucia Marbella This exclusive complex is situa…
$2,23M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Malaga, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 6
New Properties in a Prestigious Complex in El Limonar Málaga The new development is located …
$2,78M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Luxury Duplex Apartments and Penthouses in El Paraíso, Estepona El Paraíso, located on the p…
$1,03M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 3
Amazing Apartments with Sea and Golf Views Near the Golf Course in La Alcaidesa Cádiz The ne…
$754,052
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 3
Unique Apartments and Penthouses in Nueva Andalucia Marbella This exclusive complex is situa…
$2,87M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Mojacar, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Mojacar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Floor 1
Sophisticated beach duplex with infinity pool, refined gym, spa center, shops and restaurant…
$771,110
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Duplex 6 bedrooms in Serrabrava, Spain
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Serrabrava, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 2
FANTASTIC SEMI-DETACHED HOUSE WITH TOURIST LICENSE AND SEA VIEWS IN LLORET DE MAR  Welcom…
$561,738
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Properties features in Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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