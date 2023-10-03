Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Spain

Valencian Community
79
Andalusia
33
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
28
Canary Islands
18
la Marina Baixa
17
Torrevieja
12
Arona
9
Adeje
7
31 property total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€560,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Benalmadena, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 6
Properties with Panoramic Sea Views and Spacious Terraces in Benalmadena This architectural …
€932,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Benalmadena, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 6
Properties with Panoramic Sea Views and Spacious Terraces in Benalmadena This architectural …
€1,23M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Malaga, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
Floor 2/3
Triplex and Penthouse Apartments Located in the Heart of Malaga, Andalusia, Spain. The compl…
€1,56M
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury Apartments in the Residential Lifestyle Complex in Mijas Costa Spectacular sea view a…
€963,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 4
Smart Apartments with Energy Saving Appliances in Benalmádena Sea view Malaga apartments wit…
€969,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with with repair in Benalmadena, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with with repair
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 6/10
South-Facing Duplex Penthouse with Furniture in the Heart of Costa del Sol, Benalmadena The …
€463,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Estepona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 6
Beachfront Apartments in the Exclusive Complex of Estepona Beachfront apartments are located…
€1,82M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 5
Key-Ready Apartments with Sea View in Santa Pola, Alicante The complex is located in Santa P…
€285,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Benahavis, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern Apartments with Many Facilities In a Perfect Spot of La Costa del Sol These apartment…
€2,40M
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 4
Panoramic View Properties in a Resort like Compound in Mijas This residential development is…
€515,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/3
Luxurious Seafront Apartments with Infinity Pools in Benidorm Alicante The brand new apartme…
€1,65M
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Malaga, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 198 m²
Floor 2/3
Luxury Duplex Home in Restored Historical Villa in the Center of Malaga The charming city of…
€2,99M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Torre del Mar, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Torre del Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 89 m²
Floor 6/5
Luxurious Sun Soaked Real Estate in a Complex Near Beach in Torre del Mar The chic real esta…
€450,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benalmadena, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benalmadena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 6
Sea View Properties in Unique Location in Benalmadena Benalmadena is one of the most popular…
€780,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 2
Luxury Apartments to Buy in Alicante at a Prime Location in El Albir These apartments to buy…
€890,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 3
New Build Apartments with Generous Terraces by the Golf Course in Mijas The residential comp…
€509,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 3
New Build Apartments with Generous Terraces by the Golf Course in Mijas The residential comp…
€385,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/2
Centrally-Located Duplex Apartment Nearby the Beach in Alicante The apartment is situated in…
€340,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 11/11
Apartments with Sea Views in Unique Location in Guardamar del Segura The apartments are in G…
€298,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with security in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with security
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Duplex in a modern residential complex on the first line of Los Martines in the El Medano ar…
€420,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with security in Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with security
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
For sale duplex apartment in the Santa Ana complex in the Costa del Silencio area. It has a …
€250,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Duplex for sale in Park Santiago II. Playa de Las Americas is the capital of tourism in Tene…
€365,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with by the sea in San Javier, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 89 m2.Garden: 26 m2.The Duplex is situated by sea.New Build.The…
€231,695
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with by the sea in San Javier, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 86 m2.Garden: 26 m2.The Duplex is situated by sea.New Build.The…
€248,195
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with by the sea in San Javier, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 100 m2.Garden: 96 m2.The Duplex is situated by sea.New Build.Th…
€280,450
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with by the sea in San Javier, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Garden: 30 m2.The Duplex is situated by sea.New Build.The…
€220,616
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 98 m2.Solarium: 28 m2, garden: 15 m2.New Build.There is communa…
€345,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with appliances in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with appliances
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 112 m2.Terrace: 22 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, underg…
€244,675
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with appliances in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with appliances
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 105 m2.Terrace: 22 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, underg…
€238,075

