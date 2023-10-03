Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Chalets for Sale in Spain

Chalet 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 355 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale magnificent villa in Morale, plot 1. 355 m2, built-up area of 410 m2, two-story hou…
€395,000
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 98 m²
€261,000
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 103 m²
€263,000
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in San Javier, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 143 m²
€339,000
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in San Javier, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
€319,950
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with White goods in San Javier, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with White goods
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
€324,000
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in San Javier, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
€469,000
Chalet 4 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 166 m²
€685,000
Chalet 4 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
€545,000
Chalet with sea view, with garden, with by the sea in Spain, Spain
Chalet with sea view, with garden, with by the sea
Spain, Spain
Estate for reconstruction on the coast of Costa Brava, Catalonia. The estate is located in S…
€1,40M
Chalet with sea view, with garage, in city center in Barcelona, Spain
Chalet with sea view, with garage, in city center
Barcelona, Spain
Area 1 774 m²
The stunning mansion is located in an elite area of Barcelona, Spain. The total area of the …
€14,00M
Chalet 7 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Spain, Spain
Chalet 7 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Area 497 m²
A wonderful fully furnished mansion of two apartments is located on the banks of Torrevieha.…
€1,000,000
Chalet with sea view, with garden, with private pool in Tias, Spain
Chalet with sea view, with garden, with private pool
Tias, Spain
Area 8 m²
Beautiful mansion with panoramic sea views in Tias, Canary Islands The house has 8 bedrooms…
€850,000
Chalet 4 bedrooms with sea view, with garden, with by the sea in Marbella, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms with sea view, with garden, with by the sea
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 456 m²
Luxury estate in southern Spain, in the prestigious urbanization of La Zagaleta, quite near …
€4,50M
Chalet 12 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Malaga, Spain
Chalet 12 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Malaga, Spain
Bedrooms 12
Area 700 m²
The stunning estate is located in the privileged area of Malaga, Spain. Indescribable views …
€2,10M

