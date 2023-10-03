UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Bungalow
Seaview Bungalows for Sale in Spain
Valencian Community
522
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
345
Torrevieja
166
Pilar de la Horadada
78
el Baix Vinalopo
46
Santa Pola
41
la Marina Baixa
39
Orihuela
37
San Miguel de Salinas
23
Region of Murcia
18
Rojales
15
Andalusia
14
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
10
l Alacanti
8
Canary Islands
7
Guardamar del Segura
7
Almoradi
6
la Marina Alta
6
Calp
4
l Alfas del Pi
3
Show more
Show less
Bungalow
Clear all
159 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Bungalow 2 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
2
1
28 m²
2/2
We present the bungalow after repair in the city of Torrevieja.Torrevieja – is a popular Spa…
€84,260
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
50 m²
2/2
We present the bungalow on the top floor in the urbanization of Jardín del Mar IV in the cit…
€95,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
50 m²
1/2
We present a bungalow on the ground floor with a large terrace in Torrevieja.Torrevieja – is…
€109,900
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
Beautiful bungalow for sale on the first floor. The house has 2 bedrooms, bathroom, living r…
€127,900
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
46 m²
1
We present a bungalow in a closed urbanization in the resort town of Torrevieja, 1.6 km from…
€128,000
Recommend
Bungalow 5 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
5
2
97 m²
2
We present a bungalow in a closed urbanization in the resort town of Torrevieja, 1.7 km from…
€199,000
Recommend
Bungalow 2 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
2
1
67 m²
1/3
We present a bungalow in the resort town of Torrevieja, 300 meters from the sea.Torrevieja –…
€91,260
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
73 m²
1/3
We present the bungalow on the ground floor in Torrevieja, in the area of Playa de los Naufr…
€99,990
Recommend
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
4
2
73 m²
3
We present a bungalow in three floors in a closed urbanization in the resort town of Torrevi…
€149,900
Recommend
Bungalow 5 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
5
1
57 m²
1/2
We present a bungalow on the lower floor in the resort town of Torrevieja in the popular are…
€140,260
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
71 m²
2
We present the bungalow in the closed urbanization of La Cinuelica in the resort town of Tor…
€155,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
3
1
60 m²
2/2
We offer a bungalow in a closed residential complex with a communal pool in Orihuela Costa. …
€109,000
Recommend
Bungalow 2 rooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
2
1
50 m²
2/2
€77,000
Recommend
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
4
1
61 m²
2
For sale bungalow in the popular area of Los Altos in Orihuela Costa.The two-storey bungalow…
€149,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
3
2
90 m²
2/2
We present a bungalow in a closed urbanization of 90 m2 with two bedrooms, two bathrooms in …
€138,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
63 m²
1/1
We present a bungalow to one floor in the resort town of Torrevieja, 2.2 km from the sea, th…
€119,900
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
65 m²
We present a bungalow with a solarium in the resort town of Torrevieja, 2.2 km from the sea.…
€84,969
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
60 m²
1
We present the bungalow in the closed urbanization of La Cinuelica in the resort town of Tor…
€99,900
Recommend
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
4
2
80 m²
Comfortable bungalow in a closed urbanization in the resort town of Torrevieja.The 80 sqm bu…
€142,000
Recommend
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
4
2
82 m²
1/2
We present a bungalow on the ground floor in a residential complex in the city of Dehesa de …
€395,000
Recommend
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4
2
84 m²
2
We present a spacious bright bungalow in Torre de la Oradada. Bungalow area of 84 sq.m. cons…
€390,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
3
2
60 m²
We present a bungalow in the residential complex Calas de Campoamor in the city of Dehesa de…
€230,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3
2
82 m²
1/2
€169,900
Recommend
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
2
85 m²
2/2
€225,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
2
80 m²
The project for the new construction of a bungalow in the eastern style of Pilar de la Orada…
€217,900
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
3
1
65 m²
Cozy bungalow in the residential area of AguamarinaThe complex is located on the seafront, i…
€217,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3
2
84 m²
The project for the new construction of a bungalow in the eastern style of Pilar de la Orada…
€211,900
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
59 m²
1
We present a bungalow in a closed urbanization in the resort town of Torrevieja, 1.3 km from…
€137,260
Recommend
Bungalow 7 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Xabia Javea, Spain
7
7
321 m²
2/2
Key-Ready Villa with Privilege Views Over the Sea on a 712 sqm Plot in Javea This villa is l…
€3,50M
Recommend
Bungalow 6 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Teulada, Spain
6
6
590 m²
2/2
Sea View Villa with a Swimming Pool in Moraira Costa Blanca The villa for sale in Moraira is…
€3,35M
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
6
Properties features in Spain
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL