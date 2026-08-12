Seaview Bungalows for Sale in Spain

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Beach Bungalows in Spain

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Torrevieja
527
Marbella
24
Malaga
5
Valencian Community
1324
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3 properties total found
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
4 bedrooms top floor bungalow near the promenade in Santiago de la Ribera . Spacious top flo…
$330,766
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Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Beautiful bungalow for sale in the Palm Mar area consisting of two bedrooms and two bathroom…
$233,576
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Bungalow in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow
Torrevieja, Spain
Area 179 m²
The 2-bedroom luxurious apartments in Torrevieja, Costa Blanca, offer a blend of modern livi…
$301,509
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Properties features in Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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