Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Spain

160 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Homes with Stunning Sea and Nature Views in Mijas This project comprises sophisticat…
€889,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Homes with Stunning Sea and Nature Views in Mijas This project comprises sophisticat…
€799,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale in La Zenia area in Orihuela Costa. On the ground floor there is a spacio…
€318,800
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-level townhouse in a popular area in Torrevieja.The townhouse in good cond…
€159,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a townhouse in a closed urbanization in the city of Torrevieja, La Mata district.…
€190,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale townhouse with gym and large solarium in Torrevieja. The townhouse in three floors …
€117,260
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-level townhouse in a quiet area near golf courses in the city of Campoamor…
€219,800
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale in the center of Torrevieja.The townhouse in three floors in normal condi…
€132,260
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 1
One-floor townhouse for sale in a popular area in Torrevieja.The townhouse in good condition…
€132,700
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale townhouse in a gated urbanization with a swimming pool in the popular area of Los A…
€150,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-level townhouse in a quiet area near the lake in Torrevieja.The townhouse …
€95,260
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-level townhouse for sale in a quiet area near the lake in Torrevieja.The townhouse in …
€99,995
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale townhouse in a popular area near the shopping center Zenia Boulevard in Orihuela Co…
€250,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale townhouse in a popular area near the shopping center Zenia Boulevard in Orihuela Co…
€124,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
For sale townhouse with a small plot in a quiet residential area San Miguel de Salinas. The …
€129,500
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale comfortable townhouse in a closed urbanization in the city of Dehesa de Campoamor. …
€650,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a beautiful townhouse in a closed residential complex on the shores of the Medite…
€335,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale comfortable townhouse in a closed urbanization in the city of Dehesa de Campoamor. …
€299,900
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new duplex in the area of Pilar de la Oradada, next to Torre de la Oradada.Hous…
€284,900
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Townhouses Offering Exclusive Life Style in the Rich Complex in Mijas Luxurious to…
€585,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Manilva, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 3
Brand New Sea and Gibraltar View Townhouses in Manilva with Private Garages The houses are l…
€513,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 3
Contemporary 3 Bedroom Townhouses in Estepona This new development is located in the municip…
€348,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Manilva, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Modern Townhouses by the Beach in Manilva This new residential development is locat…
€418,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Manilva, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Modern Townhouses by the Beach in Manilva This new residential development is locat…
€337,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Manilva, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Modern Townhouses by the Beach in Manilva This new residential development is locat…
€289,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Mijas, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 2
3 and 4 Bedroom Functional Townhouses in Mijas Costa Houses are located right next to the go…
€631,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Mijas, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 2
3 and 4 Bedroom Functional Townhouses in Mijas Costa Houses are located right next to the go…
€565,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Floor 2
Contemporary Design Properties with Sea View in Rincon de la Victoria Properties for sale in…
€635,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2
Contemporary Design Properties with Sea View in Rincon de la Victoria Properties for sale in…
€460,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Nerja, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Nerja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Floor 4/4
2 or 3-Bedroom Houses with Great Private Gardens and Solarium in Nerja Nerja is an emblemati…
€619,000

Properties features in Spain

