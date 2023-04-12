Houses for sale in Spain

How much do houses in Spain cost on average?

Prices for Spanish real estate vary depending on the location and technical state. On average, private houses in Spain cost around €2,000-3,000 per square meter. At this price, one can buy luxury property not only in popular resorts such as Benidorm and Alicante but also in the suburbs of major cities of Madrid and Barcelona.

Is it possible to buy a house in Spain for up to €100,000?

Within this price range, there is a wide variety of properties in the country. For example, inexpensive homes are located in the Costa Blanca or the Costa Dorada. Here, the residence price tag is €1,000-1,200 per square meter. The area of objects for sale in Spain within this cost range is about 50-70 sq.m.

Sometimes, one can buy real estate for up to €100,000 in the upscale regions of the country. The only moment is that such property objects often are only 40-50 sq. m area. Besides, it will be necessary to carry out repairs.

Is it profitable to buy a house in Spain to rent it out?

Purchased real estate can be rented out all year round. This will make it possible to:

receive €1000-2000 per month;

quickly recoup the real estate investment.

If desired, an owner can earn more. For example, if renting property daily or weekly, income increases by two times. A lot depends on the real estate class and the additional facilities, such as a swimming pool and a terrace.