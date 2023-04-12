Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Houses

Houses for sale in Spain

villas
5738
cottages
15
mansions
4
chalets
75
bungalows
510
townhouses
861
duplexes
101
House To archive
Clear all
10 168 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 167 m²
€ 215,000
Villa with a plot. The area of the house is 167 square meters. m., plot 434 square meters. …
Chalet 3 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 275,000
Chalet with a plot in Ciudad Quesada. The area of the house is 100 square meters. m., plot …
Chalet 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 106 m²
€ 168,000
An independent chalet near the Algorfa golf course. Beautiful villa near the golf course, v…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 79,000
Good bungalow in Torretas. Large plot. Bungalow with an area of 70 square meters. m. The …
Bungalow 3 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 61 m²
€ 195,000
The bungalow is in a modern style on the top floor overlooking the green areas. Just 300 me…
3 room townhousein Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 140,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 80 square meters. m. 3 bedrooms. 2 bathrooms. Garden t…
Bungalow 4 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 165,000
The bungalow at La Siesta Urbanization is a 15-minute drive from the center of Torrevieja. …
Bungalow 3 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m²
€ 220,000
A beautiful bungalow on the ground floor in one of the best urbanizations of Oriuela Costa, …
Bungalow 2 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 99,000
A completely renovated bungalow in a modern style on the ground floor without neighbors from…
Villa 3 room villain Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
€ 450,000
A new project of 40 luxury villas in the style of High Tech with panoramic views of the sea …
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 86 m²
€ 169,520
Spacious corner duplex. Area 86 sq. M. m. Land 41 sq. M. m. 3 bedrooms. 2 bathrooms. In…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 71 m²
€ 157,000
La Ciñuelica in Punta Prima. Angular townhouse with an area of 71 square meters. m. with a …
Bungalow 4 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 68 m²
€ 340,000
Luxurious bungalow on the top floor with a usable area of 68.28 square meters. m. 3 bedroom…
Bungalow 2 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 72,000
For sale a solar bungalow of 59 square meters. m., 1 bedroom, kitchenette, bathroom, laundry…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m²
€ 122,000
Aguas Nuevas. Angular bungalow to the south side in Altos de la Bahia. House 65 sq. M. m.,…
Villa 2 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 2 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m²
€ 231,000
Villa in Daya Vieja. 2 bedrooms. 2 bathrooms. South side. 85 sq. m. Fully equipped. Pr…
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 222 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,290,000
Introducing a new comfortable villa in a beautiful modern residential complex from a develop…
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 210 m² Number of floors 2
€ 789,000
Introducing the new villa in a beautiful modern residential complex in Finestrat. The indoor…
3 room housein Finestrat, Spain
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 230 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,175,000
Introducing the new villa in a beautiful modern residential complex in Finestrat. The indoor…
3 room townhousein Calp, Spain
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 139 m² Number of floors 3
€ 435,000
A new townhouse in a modern style in a unique indoor residential complex from a developer in…
3 room townhousein Calp, Spain
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 188 m² Number of floors 2
€ 675,000
A new townhouse in a modern style in a unique indoor residential complex from a developer in…
5 room housein l Alfas del Pi, Spain
5 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 287 m² Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Introducing the comfortable villa overlooking the mountains in La Nucia. La Nucia is a small…
5 room housein l Alfas del Pi, Spain
5 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 538 m² Number of floors 2
€ 765,000
Introducing the comfortable villa overlooking the mountains in La Nucia. La Nucia is a small…
3 room housein l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 114 m² Number of floors 2
€ 395,000
Introducing the comfortable villa overlooking the sea and mountains in La Nucia. Villa with …
2 room housein la Nucia, Spain
2 room house
la Nucia, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m² Number of floors 2
€ 185,000
Introducing the cozy villa overlooking the sea and mountains in La Nucia.La Nucia is a small…
Villa 3 room villain el Palomar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
el Palomar, Spain
3 bath
€ 945,000
Perfectly mimicked with the surroundings, this exclusive design villa, very well located and…
Villa 3 room villain Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bath 110 m²
€ 368,000
NEW VILLAS IN THE LOS MONTESINOSResidential complex of 12 new villas in Los Montesinos, La H…
Bungalow 1 bedroomin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 52 m²
€ 69,900
For sale bungalow in Torrevieja in the Rosaleda-los frutales area. The total area of 52.00 m…
Villa 4 room villain Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 bath 92 m²
€ 195,000
House for sale in Oriuela Costa in La Zenia. The total area of 92.00 m2, the plot of 160 m2,…
Villa 4 room villain Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath 150 m²
€ 560,000
This newly built house has avant-garde design, a large plot, privacy and sea and mountain vi…

Regions with properties for sale

in Rojales
in Marbella
in San Miguel de Salinas
in el Baix Vinalopo
in Guardamar del Segura
in Xabia Javea
in Estepona
in Lower Empordà
in Denia
in Extremadura
in Teulada
in Almoradi
in Santa Pola
in Benissa
in Castell-Platja d Aro
in San Pedro del Pinatar
in Adeje
in San Javier
in Arona
in Sant Joan d Alacant

Properties features in Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury

How much do houses in Spain cost on average?

Prices for Spanish real estate vary depending on the location and technical state. On average, private houses in Spain cost around €2,000-3,000 per square meter. At this price, one can buy luxury property not only in popular resorts such as Benidorm and Alicante but also in the suburbs of major cities of Madrid and Barcelona.

Is it possible to buy a house in Spain for up to €100,000?

Within this price range, there is a wide variety of properties in the country. For example, inexpensive homes are located in the Costa Blanca or the Costa Dorada. Here, the residence price tag is €1,000-1,200 per square meter. The area of objects for sale in Spain within this cost range is about 50-70 sq.m.

Sometimes, one can buy real estate for up to €100,000 in the upscale regions of the country. The only moment is that such property objects often are only 40-50 sq. m area. Besides, it will be necessary to carry out repairs.

Is it profitable to buy a house in Spain to rent it out?

Purchased real estate can be rented out all year round. This will make it possible to:

  • receive €1000-2000 per month;
  • quickly recoup the real estate investment.

If desired, an owner can earn more. For example, if renting property daily or weekly, income increases by two times. A lot depends on the real estate class and the additional facilities, such as a swimming pool and a terrace.

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir