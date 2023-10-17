UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Castell-Platja d Aro
Houses
Houses for sale in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
79 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
2
€700,000
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
271 m²
3
€970,000
Recommend
5 room house with Pool, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
450 m²
This new villa is located in the prestigious urbanization of Mas Nou, 2 km from the cent…
€1,55M
Recommend
4 room house with furniture, with garden, with Pool
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
373 m²
€690,000
Recommend
6 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6
5
Mas Rigau Estate is a magnificent villa located on a 9.6 ha ( natural park ) with beautiful …
€3,50M
Recommend
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
4
For sale a nice two-story house with beautiful sea views. The house was built by an experien…
€930,000
Recommend
5 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
3
Chic house in the prestigious Treumal area. The modern Mediterranean-style house will appeal…
€1,10M
Recommend
6 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6
4
2000 Mediterranean villa built with panoramic views of the Roses and mountains. The house co…
€1,10M
Recommend
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
5
An exclusive villa is offered to your attention, built to a large extent with your own soul …
€1,97M
Recommend
7 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7
4
Convenient house in the city center with breathtaking sea views. The house, with a living ar…
€1,70M
Recommend
5 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
6
A chic house for sale in the very center of Playa de Aro with stunning views of the sea and …
€2,50M
Recommend
5 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
7
Comfortable villa with a beautiful private garden and pool a few meters from the sea and has…
€4,00M
Recommend
7 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7
6
Exclusive villa in the elite urbanization of Torre Valentina. It has a chic sea view. To the…
€1,45M
Recommend
4 room house with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
3
The new Vanguard Villa with magnificent sea views is located between San Anthony de Kalonge …
€2,10M
Recommend
4 room house with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
4
Two new chic villas in respectable S`Agaro. The villas are just minutes from the beach and t…
€2,00M
Recommend
3 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3
4
Villa with chic sea views located in the quiet Platja de Aro area, 5 minutes from the city c…
€1,40M
Recommend
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
5
The new three-story house with an interesting design is located in Calonge ( Treumal ). ⠀ Th…
€2,50M
Recommend
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with storage room
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
3
226 m²
Secluded villa located in a quiet location near the center of Playa de Aro. ⠀ The area of th…
€650,000
Recommend
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
3
Secluded villa located in the quiet and elite center of Playa de Aro, with access to the bea…
€1,20M
Recommend
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
4
Awesome house in the prestigious city of Sagaro. Well located with a chic sea view. The hous…
€1,90M
Recommend
5 room house with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
3
A beautiful house in a respectable area of the small cozy town of S`Agaro . House with a to…
€1,69M
Recommend
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
2
On the ground floor there is a spacious living room with access to a large terrace, which of…
€800,000
Recommend
3 room house with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3
2
House in the port of Playa de Aro On the ground floor there is a spacious living room with …
€670,000
Recommend
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
4
A modern house with stunning sea views, located in a quiet location, within walking distance…
€1,35M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4
202 m²
3
Three-level house with 4 bedrooms and magnificent sea views, located in the urbanization of …
€1,09M
Recommend
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with swimming pool
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
187 m²
3
A comfortable 4-bedroom townhouse located in the prestigious Anell d’Aro residential complex…
€550,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5
349 m²
2
A gracious modern two-level house in the prestigious Fenals district of Playa de Aro, within…
€1,60M
Recommend
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garden, with Proximity to the sea
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3
3
414 m²
Semi-detached house near the sea in Sant Pol-Sant Feliu de Guíxols in the state of constru…
€430,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6
7
5 m²
LUXURY FAMILY URBANIZATION. Occupied area in 3.5 ha The main house is 1,824 m² and consists …
Price on request
Recommend
House with park, with Proximity to the sea, with Views
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
13 m²
Cozy farmhouse with 13 hectares of land very close to the sea with a large isolated plot sur…
€475,000
Recommend
