Houses for sale in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain

79 properties total found
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Number of floors 2
€700,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 3
€970,000
5 room house with Pool, with terrassa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house with Pool, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
  This new villa is located in the prestigious urbanization of Mas Nou, 2 km from the cent…
€1,55M
4 room house with furniture, with garden, with Pool in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with furniture, with garden, with Pool
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 373 m²
€690,000
6 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Mas Rigau Estate is a magnificent villa located on a 9.6 ha ( natural park ) with beautiful …
€3,50M
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
For sale a nice two-story house with beautiful sea views. The house was built by an experien…
€930,000
5 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Chic house in the prestigious Treumal area. The modern Mediterranean-style house will appeal…
€1,10M
6 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
6 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
2000 Mediterranean villa built with panoramic views of the Roses and mountains. The house co…
€1,10M
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
An exclusive villa is offered to your attention, built to a large extent with your own soul …
€1,97M
7 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Convenient house in the city center with breathtaking sea views. The house, with a living ar…
€1,70M
5 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
A chic house for sale in the very center of Playa de Aro with stunning views of the sea and …
€2,50M
5 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Comfortable villa with a beautiful private garden and pool a few meters from the sea and has…
€4,00M
7 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
7 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Exclusive villa in the elite urbanization of Torre Valentina. It has a chic sea view. To the…
€1,45M
4 room house with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
The new Vanguard Villa with magnificent sea views is located between San Anthony de Kalonge …
€2,10M
4 room house with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Two new chic villas in respectable S`Agaro. The villas are just minutes from the beach and t…
€2,00M
3 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Villa with chic sea views located in the quiet Platja de Aro area, 5 minutes from the city c…
€1,40M
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
The new three-story house with an interesting design is located in Calonge ( Treumal ). ⠀ Th…
€2,50M
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with storage room in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with furniture, with garage, with storage room
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 226 m²
Secluded villa located in a quiet location near the center of Playa de Aro. ⠀ The area of th…
€650,000
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Secluded villa located in the quiet and elite center of Playa de Aro, with access to the bea…
€1,20M
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Awesome house in the prestigious city of Sagaro. Well located with a chic sea view. The hous…
€1,90M
5 room house with terrassa, with condition in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 room house with terrassa, with condition
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
A beautiful house in a respectable area of the small cozy town of S`Agaro . House with a to…
€1,69M
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
On the ground floor there is a spacious living room with access to a large terrace, which of…
€800,000
3 room house with furniture, with terrassa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
House in the port of Playa de Aro On the ground floor there is a spacious living room with …
€670,000
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with furniture, with terrassa
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
A modern house with stunning sea views, located in a quiet location, within walking distance…
€1,35M
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-level house with 4 bedrooms and magnificent sea views, located in the urbanization of …
€1,09M
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with swimming pool in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with swimming pool
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 3
A comfortable 4-bedroom townhouse located in the prestigious Anell d’Aro residential complex…
€550,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 349 m²
Number of floors 2
A gracious modern two-level house in the prestigious Fenals district of Playa de Aro, within…
€1,60M
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garden, with Proximity to the sea in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garden, with Proximity to the sea
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 414 m²
  Semi-detached house near the sea in Sant Pol-Sant Feliu de Guíxols in the state of constru…
€430,000
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 5 m²
LUXURY FAMILY URBANIZATION. Occupied area in 3.5 ha The main house is 1,824 m² and consists …
Price on request
House with park, with Proximity to the sea, with Views in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
House with park, with Proximity to the sea, with Views
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Area 13 m²
Cozy farmhouse with 13 hectares of land very close to the sea with a large isolated plot sur…
€475,000
