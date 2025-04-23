Apart hotel CAESAR RESORT SPA

The residential complex-giant CAESAR RESORT SPA has an ideal location relative to the Mediterranean Sea: only 300 m from the gently sandy beach of Long Beach (1.5 km long) with its famous restaurants, equipped with recreation areas, sports grounds, walking and bicycle paths.

CAESAR RESORT SPA is a closed residential area of luxury real estate in Northern Cyprus with an area of 17,000 km2. The concept of this LCD is life and rest in an eco-park. Residence CAESAR RESORT has an extensive green area: lawns, landscape design, tropical plants and exotic fruit trees.

CAESAR RESORT SPA residential complex is located in the north-east of Cyprus, in the Iskele district. It is only 50 km from Ercan International Airport. Iskele is considered the most promising region of Northern Cyprus for living and investing.

In the protected area of the complex there are several bars and restaurants where you can appreciate the variety of dishes. Spa center will immerse you in the atmosphere of relaxation: nothing should disturb the unity of body and soul. Do you want to tighten your shape or follow a healthy lifestyle? Come to the fitness center. Several types of swimming pools and playground will keep your children from getting bored while you choose treats and freshly baked bread for dinner at the nearest bakery.

Apartments of various layouts are sold from the developer fully ready for occupancy and furnishing: clean high-quality European repair, built-in kitchen set, full bathrooms. The design of the apartment can be chosen from the options of the developer (at the construction stage), and offer your own individual design project.