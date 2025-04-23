  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Iskele Belediyesi
  4. Apart hotel CAESAR RESORT SPA

Apart hotel CAESAR RESORT SPA

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$109,934
from
$2,072/m²
BTC
1.3076396
ETH
68.5389819
USDT
108 689.7557455
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
33
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 24966
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    12

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

The residential complex-giant CAESAR RESORT SPA has an ideal location relative to the Mediterranean Sea: only 300 m from the gently sandy beach of Long Beach (1.5 km long) with its famous restaurants, equipped with recreation areas, sports grounds, walking and bicycle paths.

CAESAR RESORT SPA is a closed residential area of luxury real estate in Northern Cyprus with an area of 17,000 km2. The concept of this LCD is life and rest in an eco-park. Residence CAESAR RESORT has an extensive green area: lawns, landscape design, tropical plants and exotic fruit trees.

CAESAR RESORT SPA residential complex is located in the north-east of Cyprus, in the Iskele district. It is only 50 km from Ercan International Airport. Iskele is considered the most promising region of Northern Cyprus for living and investing.

In the protected area of the complex there are several bars and restaurants where you can appreciate the variety of dishes. Spa center will immerse you in the atmosphere of relaxation: nothing should disturb the unity of body and soul. Do you want to tighten your shape or follow a healthy lifestyle? Come to the fitness center. Several types of swimming pools and playground will keep your children from getting bored while you choose treats and freshly baked bread for dinner at the nearest bakery.

Apartments of various layouts are sold from the developer fully ready for occupancy and furnishing: clean high-quality European repair, built-in kitchen set, full bathrooms. The design of the apartment can be chosen from the options of the developer (at the construction stage), and offer your own individual design project.

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Nice 3 Room Apartment In Cyprus/ Long Beach
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
$196,927
Residential quarter Natulux
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$240,642
Residential quarter Roseville Residence *
Vasilia, Northern Cyprus
from
$151,921
Apartment building 2 Room Good Facilities Apartment in Cyprus
Potamos tou Kampou, Northern Cyprus
from
$97,575
Residential quarter Aqua Blue
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$252,041
You are viewing
Apart hotel CAESAR RESORT SPA
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$109,934
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex DejaBlue
Residential complex DejaBlue
Kalogreia, Northern Cyprus
from
$170,560
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
DejaBlue is a completed residential project located in the Esentepe area of Northern Cyprus, offering direct access to the sea, modern architecture, and a peaceful Mediterranean lifestyle. The complex includes fully finished apartments and villas with panoramic sea views, quality infrastr…
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Ardem Paradise 2
Residential quarter Ardem Paradise 2
Kazafani, Northern Cyprus
from
$487,617
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Aphrodite Wellness
Residential quarter Aphrodite Wellness
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
from
$97,321
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
“About half of the transactions in North Cyprus remain unregistered.” Experts on the gulf between official figures and the real number of transactions
05.09.2023
“About half of the transactions in North Cyprus remain unregistered.” Experts on the gulf between official figures and the real number of transactions
Show all publications