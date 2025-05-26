Residential complex Studio on the seashore in the 5* SPA complex Caesar Blue.

Studio 50 m2 100 meters from the sandy beach.
New complex of comfort class apartments, located in a picturesque part of the Boaz region, with a clean sandy beach. The apartments are ideal for holidays, renting out and for permanent residence.
First installment: 100%
Infrastructure:
Large swimming pool
Children's pool
Surf pool (artificial wave for surfing)
Aqua park
Landscaping
BBQ area
Children's playground
Sauna
Gym
Equipped beach
Water sports on the beach (canoe / jet ski / paddle board)
Restaurant
Beach bar
Main features:
Bedroom with built-in wardrobe
Kitchen with built-in furniture
Fully equipped bathroom
Living room with large balcony
Double glazing
Glass railings on the balcony
High-quality ceramic tiles on the floor and walls in the bathroom
Internet and TV infrastructure
Car parking
Excellent location:
5 minutes drive from the best 5-star hotels Artemis and Noev Ark
2 km to the village and fishing harbor of Boaz
30 minutes drive to the harbor of Karpaz Gate Marina
15 minutes drive to Famagusta
15 minutes to Gecitkale airport
30 minutes to Ercan airport
60 minutes to Larnaca airport
When purchasing this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!