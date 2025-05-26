  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Studio on the seashore in the 5* SPA complex Caesar Blue.

Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$108,253
10
ID: 26319
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Village
    Bogazi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Studio 50 m2 100 meters from the sandy beach.

New complex of comfort class apartments, located in a picturesque part of the Boaz region, with a clean sandy beach. The apartments are ideal for holidays, renting out and for permanent residence.

First installment: 100%

Infrastructure:

Large swimming pool
Children's pool
Surf pool (artificial wave for surfing)
Aqua park
Landscaping
BBQ area
Children's playground
Sauna
Gym
Equipped beach
Water sports on the beach (canoe / jet ski / paddle board)
Restaurant
Beach bar

Main features:

Bedroom with built-in wardrobe
Kitchen with built-in furniture
Fully equipped bathroom
Living room with large balcony
Double glazing
Glass railings on the balcony
High-quality ceramic tiles on the floor and walls in the bathroom
Internet and TV infrastructure
Car parking

Excellent location:

5 minutes drive from the best 5-star hotels Artemis and Noev Ark
2 km to the village and fishing harbor of Boaz
30 minutes drive to the harbor of Karpaz Gate Marina
15 minutes drive to Famagusta
15 minutes to Gecitkale airport
30 minutes to Ercan airport
60 minutes to Larnaca airport

When purchasing this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!

Location on the map

Bogazi, Northern Cyprus

Ask all your questions
Leave your request
