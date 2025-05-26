Residential complex Studio on the seashore in the 5* SPA complex Caesar Blue.

Studio 50 m2 100 meters from the sandy beach.

New complex of comfort class apartments, located in a picturesque part of the Boaz region, with a clean sandy beach. The apartments are ideal for holidays, renting out and for permanent residence.

First installment: 100%

Infrastructure:

Large swimming pool

Children's pool

Surf pool (artificial wave for surfing)

Aqua park

Landscaping

BBQ area

Children's playground

Sauna

Gym

Equipped beach

Water sports on the beach (canoe / jet ski / paddle board)

Restaurant

Beach bar

Main features:

Bedroom with built-in wardrobe

Kitchen with built-in furniture

Fully equipped bathroom

Living room with large balcony

Double glazing

Glass railings on the balcony

High-quality ceramic tiles on the floor and walls in the bathroom

Internet and TV infrastructure

Car parking

Excellent location:

5 minutes drive from the best 5-star hotels Artemis and Noev Ark

2 km to the village and fishing harbor of Boaz

30 minutes drive to the harbor of Karpaz Gate Marina

15 minutes drive to Famagusta

15 minutes to Gecitkale airport

30 minutes to Ercan airport

60 minutes to Larnaca airport

When purchasing this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!