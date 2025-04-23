  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Iskele Belediyesi
  4. Residential complex Caesar Resort SPA

Residential complex Caesar Resort SPA

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$54,303
BTC
0.6459256
ETH
33.8557241
USDT
53 688.7225702
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
9 1
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 25725
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 16/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    9

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Caesar Resort & SPA is a large-scale residential complex in Northern Cyprus, located in the Iskele area, just 600 meters from the famous Long Beach. The complex offers a variety of apartments: studios, apartments with one, two, three and four bedrooms, with an area of 46 m2 to 198 m2. All apartments are rented with quality finishes, including modern kitchen furniture and plumbing, as well as fully furnished apartments, ready for a complete move.

The infrastructure of the complex:

  • Pools: more than 10 outdoor and indoor pools, including a water park with water slides and a heated pool.

  • Sports facilities: fitness centers, sports grounds, tennis court, football field, areas for beach volleyball and mini golf.

  • Rest and entertainment areas: restaurants, cafes, wine bar, karaoke, barbecue areas, open-air cinema and children's playgrounds.

  • Spa and wellness: spa center with sauna, Turkish hammam, massage rooms, beauty salon and cosmetic services.

  • Additional amenities: supermarket, pharmacy, laundry, kindergarten, medical center and round-the-clock security.

Payment plan:

  • 30% down payment.

  • The remaining 70% can be paid in installments up to 80 months without interest.

Investment attractiveness:

  • The cost of apartments in the initial stages of construction is usually lower by 10-15%, followed by an increase in prices by 30-65% before the completion of the project.

  • The management company provides services for renting apartments, which provides a stable income for investors.

    Caesar Resort & SPA combines the comfort of modern accommodation with rich infrastructure, offering ideal conditions for living, relaxing and investing in Northern Cyprus.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 95.0
Price per m², USD 12
Apartment price, USD 1,219

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

Video Review of residential complex Caesar Resort SPA

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
All news
Similar complexes
Apartment building 3 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/Famagusta
Melounta, Northern Cyprus
from
$486,802
Residential quarter Royal Point
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$183,648
Residential quarter Uzun 30
Lefkosa Turk Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$109,556
Residential quarter Elite Residence
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$202,583
Residential quarter Exclusive
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$292,627
You are viewing
Residential complex Caesar Resort SPA
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$54,303
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$154,344
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 1
Area 65–210 m²
3 real estate objects 3
ID: CP-695   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi   – Distance to the sea -1200M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km  – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES: 1+1 - 65 m2 2+1 - 95 m2   AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 3+1 - 210 m2   SCHEDULE: Completi…
Agency
Properties and partners
Leave a request
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort - Etalon Roskoshi na Long Beach
Residential complex Grand Sapphire Resort - Etalon Roskoshi na Long Beach
Agios Georgios, Northern Cyprus
from
$108,672
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 28
1 real estate object 1
Welcome to Grand Sapphire Resort, the largest residential resort in Northern Cyprus, combining a 5-star hotel, premium real estate and world-class infrastructure.Located in the prestigious area of Long Beach, this complex is designed for comfortable living, recreation and investment. Here, t…
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Atlantis
Residential quarter Atlantis
Akanthou, Northern Cyprus
from
$481,221
The year of construction 2023
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
“About half of the transactions in North Cyprus remain unregistered.” Experts on the gulf between official figures and the real number of transactions
05.09.2023
“About half of the transactions in North Cyprus remain unregistered.” Experts on the gulf between official figures and the real number of transactions
Show all publications