Residential complex Caesar Resort SPA

Caesar Resort & SPA is a large-scale residential complex in Northern Cyprus, located in the Iskele area, just 600 meters from the famous Long Beach. The complex offers a variety of apartments: studios, apartments with one, two, three and four bedrooms, with an area of 46 m2 to 198 m2. All apartments are rented with quality finishes, including modern kitchen furniture and plumbing, as well as fully furnished apartments, ready for a complete move.

The infrastructure of the complex:

Pools: more than 10 outdoor and indoor pools, including a water park with water slides and a heated pool.

Sports facilities: fitness centers, sports grounds, tennis court, football field, areas for beach volleyball and mini golf.

Rest and entertainment areas: restaurants, cafes, wine bar, karaoke, barbecue areas, open-air cinema and children's playgrounds.

Spa and wellness: spa center with sauna, Turkish hammam, massage rooms, beauty salon and cosmetic services.

Additional amenities: supermarket, pharmacy, laundry, kindergarten, medical center and round-the-clock security.

Payment plan:

30% down payment.

The remaining 70% can be paid in installments up to 80 months without interest.

Investment attractiveness: