Residential complex Finished apartments in the Four Seasons Life complex on the seashore.

From the owner!

Studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with and without furniture are for sale.

A large-scale project on the second coastline with a total area of ​​61,000 m2, on which 326 real estate properties are located.

The complex is designed to create a dream life that easily integrates into the natural landscape design and allows you to feel the rich taste of exclusive life.

All apartments are sold with full finishing, a kitchen set with a countertop, a built-in wardrobe in the bedroom, a fully equipped bathroom.

All residents of the complex can use the infrastructure of the 1st part of this project, which is located on the first coastline.

Property types:

► Studios from 48 m2

► Apartments (1+1) - 81 m2

► LOFT apartments (1+1) - 69 m2

► LOFT apartments (2+1) from 112 m2

► Apartments (3+1) - 163 m2

► LOFT apartments (3+1) from 174 m2

Infrastructure:

Outdoor swimming pool

Indoor swimming pool

Children's pool

Fitness center

Bike path

Restaurant

Water park

Children's playground

Walking path

Basketball court

Main features:

Kitchen with high-quality built-in furniture

Built-in wardrobe

Fully equipped bathroom

High-quality ceramic tiles on the floor and on the walls in the bathroom

Panoramic double-glazed windows

Balcony

Glass railings on the balcony

Ceramic tile flooring

Infrastructure for air conditioning

Infrastructure for Internet and television

Electronic water pressure control system in taps

Storage tank for water

Car parking

Excellent location:

5 minutes drive from the best 5-star hotels

2 km to the village and fishing harbor of Boaz

30 minutes drive to Karpaz Gate Marina

15 minutes drive to Famagusta

15 minutes to Gecitkale Airport

30 minutes to Ercan Airport

60 minutes to Larnaca Airport

When purchasing this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!