  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Iskele Belediyesi
  4. Residential complex Finished apartments in the Four Seasons Life complex on the seashore.

Residential complex Finished apartments in the Four Seasons Life complex on the seashore.

Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$146,141
BTC
1.7383212
ETH
91.1128458
USDT
144 487.5994246
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
6
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26324
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Village
    Bogazi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

From the owner!
Studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with and without furniture are for sale.

A large-scale project on the second coastline with a total area of ​​61,000 m2, on which 326 real estate properties are located.

The complex is designed to create a dream life that easily integrates into the natural landscape design and allows you to feel the rich taste of exclusive life.

All apartments are sold with full finishing, a kitchen set with a countertop, a built-in wardrobe in the bedroom, a fully equipped bathroom.

All residents of the complex can use the infrastructure of the 1st part of this project, which is located on the first coastline.

Property types:

► Studios from 48 m2

► Apartments (1+1) - 81 m2
► LOFT apartments (1+1) - 69 m2

► LOFT apartments (2+1) from 112 m2

► Apartments (3+1) - 163 m2
► LOFT apartments (3+1) from 174 m2

Infrastructure:

Outdoor swimming pool
Indoor swimming pool
Children's pool
Fitness center
Bike path
Restaurant
Water park
Children's playground
Walking path
Basketball court

Main features:

Kitchen with high-quality built-in furniture
Built-in wardrobe
Fully equipped bathroom
High-quality ceramic tiles on the floor and on the walls in the bathroom
Panoramic double-glazed windows
Balcony
Glass railings on the balcony
Ceramic tile flooring
Infrastructure for air conditioning
Infrastructure for Internet and television
Electronic water pressure control system in taps
Storage tank for water
Car parking

Excellent location:

5 minutes drive from the best 5-star hotels
2 km to the village and fishing harbor of Boaz
30 minutes drive to Karpaz Gate Marina
15 minutes drive to Famagusta
15 minutes to Gecitkale Airport
30 minutes to Ercan Airport
60 minutes to Larnaca Airport
When purchasing this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!

Location on the map

Bogazi, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Caesar Resort SPA
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$54,303
Residential quarter Eden Garden
Agios Sergios, Northern Cyprus
from
$124,754
Residential quarter Natulux
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$240,642
Residential quarter Villa Vega
Peristeronari, Northern Cyprus
from
$633,573
Residential quarter Olive Garden
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
$696,596
You are viewing
Residential complex Finished apartments in the Four Seasons Life complex on the seashore.
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$146,141
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex PLATINUM
Residential complex PLATINUM
Bogazi, Northern Cyprus
from
$128,660
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Payment Scheme: Cortjard Platinum   Deposit 5,000 pounds  35% – down payment upon signing the contract   45% - in installments before key transfer   20% - after transferring keys to installments for 1 year   Dates of delivery:   C1 – C2 – C3 – C4 – C5 – C6 – …
Agency
Rieltor bez granic
Leave a request
Residential quarter Royal Point
Residential quarter Royal Point
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$183,648
The year of construction 2024
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Apartment building 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Apartment building 1 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
$152,929
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 1
ID: CP-714   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia – Distance to the sea -150M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 25km – Ercan Airport – 15 km     AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 1+0 - 49 m2 1+1 Duplex Penthouse - 93 m2 3+1 Bungalow - 285 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: February…
Agency
DevoDirect
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
26.05.2025
Taxes Have Been Reduced: It Has Become More Profitable for Foreigners to Buy Real Estate in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
Show all publications