Residential complex Finished apartments in the Four Seasons Life complex on the seashore.

From the owner!
Studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with and without furniture are for sale.
A large-scale project on the second coastline with a total area of 61,000 m2, on which 326 real estate properties are located.
The complex is designed to create a dream life that easily integrates into the natural landscape design and allows you to feel the rich taste of exclusive life.
All apartments are sold with full finishing, a kitchen set with a countertop, a built-in wardrobe in the bedroom, a fully equipped bathroom.
All residents of the complex can use the infrastructure of the 1st part of this project, which is located on the first coastline.
Property types:
► Studios from 48 m2
► Apartments (1+1) - 81 m2
► LOFT apartments (1+1) - 69 m2
► LOFT apartments (2+1) from 112 m2
► Apartments (3+1) - 163 m2
► LOFT apartments (3+1) from 174 m2
Infrastructure:
Outdoor swimming pool
Indoor swimming pool
Children's pool
Fitness center
Bike path
Restaurant
Water park
Children's playground
Walking path
Basketball court
Main features:
Kitchen with high-quality built-in furniture
Built-in wardrobe
Fully equipped bathroom
High-quality ceramic tiles on the floor and on the walls in the bathroom
Panoramic double-glazed windows
Balcony
Glass railings on the balcony
Ceramic tile flooring
Infrastructure for air conditioning
Infrastructure for Internet and television
Electronic water pressure control system in taps
Storage tank for water
Car parking
Excellent location:
5 minutes drive from the best 5-star hotels
2 km to the village and fishing harbor of Boaz
30 minutes drive to Karpaz Gate Marina
15 minutes drive to Famagusta
15 minutes to Gecitkale Airport
30 minutes to Ercan Airport
60 minutes to Larnaca Airport
When purchasing this apartment - registration of a residence permit, bank account, driver's license and medical insurance in Northern Cyprus for the whole family as a gift from the company!