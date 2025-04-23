Residential quarter E-VOLVE

Developer: EVO/CEBARGOS DEVELOPMENT LTD
Location: Iskele, Yeni Iskele district
Distance to sea: 650 m
About the project
E-VOLVE is an innovative residential complex embodying a new era of automation and energy efficiency.
The letter “E” symbolizes the beginning of a new era, where artificial intelligence and smart technologies become part of everyday life.
The project offers residents intelligent home management systems, energy efficiency and first-class conditions for a modern lifestyle.
The name EVOLVE reflects ideas of growth, development and continuous progress – both in technology and in the human experience.
Complex characteristics
Total plot area: 10,234 m2
Area without landscaping: 8,799 m2
Building area: 7,700 m2
Unit types:
Loft 1+1 (Euro-woman)
penthouse
Date of delivery: April 2028
Formats for sale
Lofts and penthouses:
80 m2 (net) + 12 m2 balcony + 6 m2 total area
50 m2 + 5 m2 balcony + 45 m2 terrace
45 m2 + 5 m2 balcony + 45 m2 terrace
Terms of payment
40% down payment (10% in the first 4 months)
60% – monthly or two-month payments until the end of construction
Parking
106 parking spaces – one for each apartment
Technical equipment of apartments
Built-in furniture
Included: Full Smart Home-system, management through the application:
Coffee machine
Locking/unlocking of the front door
Password access system
Lighting management
Television control
Additional technical features
Foundation: 50 cm rebar, concrete 20-30 cm, ground of rubble, strong stable soil
Concrete: pre-mixed
Generator: when the power outage automatically turns on the generator
Additionally included in the price
pergola
bamboo
The smart home system
Options for surcharge (extra):
jacuzzi
barbecue
Kitchen block
Built-in sink
Complex infrastructure
Treadmill
Outdoor heated pools
Barbecue zone
Steam and sauna
Children's playground
Tennis court
basketball court
Electric vehicle charging station
Supermarket
The gym.
Coffeehouse
Mini golf.
Round-the-clock security (24/7)
Peasants
Heating and ventilation
Air conditioning system
