Residential quarter E-VOLVE

Developer: EVO/CEBARGOS DEVELOPMENT LTD

Location: Iskele, Yeni Iskele district

Distance to sea: 650 m

About the project

E-VOLVE is an innovative residential complex embodying a new era of automation and energy efficiency.

The letter “E” symbolizes the beginning of a new era, where artificial intelligence and smart technologies become part of everyday life.

The project offers residents intelligent home management systems, energy efficiency and first-class conditions for a modern lifestyle.

The name EVOLVE reflects ideas of growth, development and continuous progress – both in technology and in the human experience.

Complex characteristics

Total plot area: 10,234 m2

Area without landscaping: 8,799 m2

Building area: 7,700 m2

Unit types: Loft 1+1 (Euro-woman) penthouse



Date of delivery: April 2028

Formats for sale

Lofts and penthouses: 80 m2 (net) + 12 m2 balcony + 6 m2 total area

50 m2 + 5 m2 balcony + 45 m2 terrace

45 m2 + 5 m2 balcony + 45 m2 terrace

Terms of payment

40% down payment (10% in the first 4 months)

60% – monthly or two-month payments until the end of construction

Parking

106 parking spaces – one for each apartment

Technical equipment of apartments

Built-in furniture

Included: Full Smart Home-system, management through the application: Coffee machine Locking/unlocking of the front door Password access system Lighting management Television control



Additional technical features

Foundation: 50 cm rebar, concrete 20-30 cm, ground of rubble, strong stable soil

Concrete: pre-mixed

Generator: when the power outage automatically turns on the generator

Additionally included in the price

pergola

bamboo

The smart home system

Options for surcharge (extra):

jacuzzi

barbecue

Kitchen block

Built-in sink

Complex infrastructure

Treadmill

Outdoor heated pools

Barbecue zone

Steam and sauna

Children's playground

Tennis court

basketball court

Electric vehicle charging station

Supermarket

The gym.

Coffeehouse

Mini golf.

Round-the-clock security (24/7)

Peasants

Heating and ventilation

Air conditioning system

