  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Iskele Belediyesi
  4. Residential quarter E-VOLVE

Residential quarter E-VOLVE

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$120,556
BTC
1.4339944
ETH
75.1617763
USDT
119 192.2447587
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
6
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25678
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Developer: EVO/CEBARGOS DEVELOPMENT LTD
Location: Iskele, Yeni Iskele district
Distance to sea: 650 m

About the project

E-VOLVE is an innovative residential complex embodying a new era of automation and energy efficiency.
The letter “E” symbolizes the beginning of a new era, where artificial intelligence and smart technologies become part of everyday life.
The project offers residents intelligent home management systems, energy efficiency and first-class conditions for a modern lifestyle.

The name EVOLVE reflects ideas of growth, development and continuous progress – both in technology and in the human experience.

Complex characteristics

  • Total plot area: 10,234 m2

  • Area without landscaping: 8,799 m2

  • Building area: 7,700 m2

  • Unit types:

    • Loft 1+1 (Euro-woman)

    • penthouse

Date of delivery: April 2028

Formats for sale

  1. Lofts and penthouses:

    • 80 m2 (net) + 12 m2 balcony + 6 m2 total area

    • 50 m2 + 5 m2 balcony + 45 m2 terrace

    • 45 m2 + 5 m2 balcony + 45 m2 terrace

Terms of payment

  • 40% down payment (10% in the first 4 months)

  • 60% – monthly or two-month payments until the end of construction

Parking

  • 106 parking spaces – one for each apartment

Technical equipment of apartments

  • Built-in furniture

  • Included: Full Smart Home-system, management through the application:

    1. Coffee machine

    2. Locking/unlocking of the front door

    3. Password access system

    4. Lighting management

    5. Television control

Additional technical features

  • Foundation: 50 cm rebar, concrete 20-30 cm, ground of rubble, strong stable soil

  • Concrete: pre-mixed

  • Generator: when the power outage automatically turns on the generator

Additionally included in the price

  • pergola

  • bamboo

  • The smart home system

Options for surcharge (extra):

  • jacuzzi

  • barbecue

  • Kitchen block

  • Built-in sink

Complex infrastructure

  • Treadmill

  • Outdoor heated pools

  • Barbecue zone

  • Steam and sauna

  • Children's playground

  • Tennis court

  • basketball court

  • Electric vehicle charging station

  • Supermarket

  • The gym.

  • Coffeehouse

  • Mini golf.

  • Round-the-clock security (24/7)

  • Peasants

Heating and ventilation

  • Air conditioning system

If necessary, I can make this text in the form of a beautiful presentation or landing – just say it.

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
All news
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Novyy proekt v Dogankey
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$151,985
Residential quarter Ocean Life
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$136,786
Apartment building 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Gaziveren 100 M to the Beach
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Price on request
Residential quarter Alpino Island
Lapithos, Northern Cyprus
from
$519,281
Residential quarter Azure Villas
Agios Amvrosios, Northern Cyprus
from
$500,282
You are viewing
Residential quarter E-VOLVE
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$120,556
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Caesar Resort SPA
Residential complex Caesar Resort SPA
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$54,303
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 9
Area 95 m²
1 real estate object 1
Caesar Resort & SPA is a large-scale residential complex in Northern Cyprus, located in the Iskele area, just 600 meters from the famous Long Beach. The complex offers a variety of apartments: studios, apartments with one, two, three and four bedrooms, with an area of 46 m2 to 198 m2. All ap…
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Nice 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Apartment building Nice 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Karmi, Northern Cyprus
from
$132,195
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 59 m²
1 real estate object 1
PROJECT ID:  CP-802 TERMS OF PAYMENT: 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over. LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia Distance to the sea -400M Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km Ercan Airport – 15 km AVAILA…
Agency
Properties and partners
Leave a request
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Prime
Residential quarter Ardem Avangart Prime
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
from
$164,650
The year of construction 2025
Agency
GP real estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Northern Cyprus
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
30.12.2024
TOP 5 Properties in Northern Cyprus
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
21.06.2024
How to Find a Job in North Cyprus
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
28.02.2024
How to Buy Real Estate in North Cyprus. Property Buying Guide
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
13.12.2023
What will happen next in the North Cyprus real estate market? Expert’s opinion
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
19.11.2023
Almost 5,000 permits for the purchase of real estate for foreigners - Northern Cyprus is becoming more and more interesting to investors
“About half of the transactions in North Cyprus remain unregistered.” Experts on the gulf between official figures and the real number of transactions
05.09.2023
“About half of the transactions in North Cyprus remain unregistered.” Experts on the gulf between official figures and the real number of transactions
Show all publications