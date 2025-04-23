Residential complex Panorama Long Beach prestizh

  1. Realting.com
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
from
$233,573
BTC
2.7783098
ETH
145.6230955
USDT
230 930.4608753
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
7
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 25494
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Frame-block
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour

About the complex

Русский Русский

Luxury, style and spectacular views at Panorama Long Beach

Discover a unique residence in the prestigious Panorama Long Beach complex – a place where modern design, first-class infrastructure and sea harmony create a perfect lifestyle.

This exquisite 1+1 apartment is located on the 2nd floor of Block B, offering panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and the endless pool.

Quarterly Characteristics

- Total area: 75 m2 + spacious balcony 10 m2
- Floor 2nd
View: Panoramic view of the sea and the pool
- Status: Completely ready for settlement
- Planning: Spacious living room with open-type kitchen, bedroom and view balcony

Premium Infrastructure by Panorama Long Beach

- Infinite pool and lounge areas for relaxation
Sky Bar & Restaurant with 360° panoramic views
- Fitness center and spa area for health care and relaxation
- Only 180 meters to Long Beach Beach
- Boutiques, cafes and shops right on the territory
- Round-the-clock security and concierge service

Ideal location

Iskele, Long Beach is one of the most sought-after resort areas of North Cyprus, offering a unique combination of natural beauty, comfort and investment appeal.

Your Perfect Choice for Life and Investment

This elegant apartment in Panorama Long Beach is not just accommodation, but status, style and absolute comfort by the Mediterranean Sea.

📞Contact us now and we will:
✔️ We will select the best available options for you according to your wishes.
✔️ Calculate flexible payment terms and installments
✔️ Organize a personal online screening or free study tour to North Cyprus
✔️ We will help at all stages of the transaction to make the purchase as comfortable and profitable as possible.

🏡Do not miss the opportunity to become a property owner in one of the best complexes in Northern Cyprus!

Apartments 1 room
Area, m²
Price per m², USD Price on request
Apartment price, USD 221,132

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

23.04.2025
Northern Cyprus — a Gold Mine for Investors? Interview with a Market Expert
