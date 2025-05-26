Villa Pearl Village

Silver Pearls Specifications
Entrance hall
Living room
Luxury fitted kitchen
Dining room
Stair cases
1 bedroom on Ground floor
1 Wc/Bathroom on Ground floor
2 bedrooms on First floor
1 Wc/Bathroom on First floor
Fitted wardrobes at bedrooms
Bathroom, wc and wardrop room in master bedroom
Enormous number of options at Ceramic Tiles at the Bathroom and wc
Enormous number of options at Ceramic Tiles and laminate parket at the floors
Large terraces front and rear
Spacious balconies
Double-glazed aluminum Windows
Solar water heating system
3 Tons water storage tanks with hydrophore pumping system
Natural yellow stone boundary walls with iron decorative railings
Private car park
Telephone and TV sockets in all habitable rooms
Optional:
Swimming pool
Central heating system and infrastructure
Air conditioner and infrastructure
White goods
Fire place