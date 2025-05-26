Villa Pearl Village

  1. Realting.com
Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus
from
$157,416
;
8
Media Media
ID: 26671
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/07/2025

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Village
    Perivolia tou Trikomou

  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Silver Pearls Specifications

  • Entrance hall

  • Living room

  • Luxury fitted kitchen 

  • Dining room

  • Stair cases

  • 1 bedroom on Ground floor

  • 1 Wc/Bathroom on Ground floor

  • 2 bedrooms on First floor

  • 1 Wc/Bathroom on First floor

  • Fitted wardrobes at bedrooms

  • Bathroom, wc and wardrop room in master bedroom

  • Enormous number of options at Ceramic Tiles at the Bathroom and wc

  • Enormous number of options at Ceramic Tiles and laminate parket at the floors

  • Large terraces front and rear 

  • Spacious balconies

  • Double-glazed aluminum Windows 

  • Solar water heating system

  • 3 Tons water storage tanks with hydrophore pumping system

  • Natural yellow stone boundary walls with iron decorative railings

  • Private car park

  • Telephone and TV sockets in all habitable rooms

Optional:

  • Swimming pool 

  • Central heating system and infrastructure

  • Air conditioner and infrastructure 

  • White goods

  • Fire place

     

Perivolia tou Trikomou, Northern Cyprus

