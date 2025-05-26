Residential complex Luna Residences

Luna – an exclusively unique project located in just 50 meters to Long Beach. The main privilege of being a resident at Luna is its easy

access to the golden sandy beach of the Mediterranean and fascinating view of the sea. Various facilities such as 6 kilometers bicycle and walking path, children’s playgrounds, cafes by the beach, picnic and recreation areas and many more will also be available for communal use.

High quality materials integrated with unique interior and exterior design will be implemented in the construction of the project. The project will consist of three low rise blocks. The security system equipped with IP cameras will take care of your safety 24/7.

Project Specifications

435 m2 swimming pool, Site entrance security, 1st floor apartments with a private terrace, Ground floor apartments with a private garden, Swimming pool and playground for kids, Private parking area for each apartment, Green areas, Pool bar, Direct sea view from the apartments in block A, Private pool option for the apartments in block A, Waste water treatment, AC infrastructure, Heated floor in the kitchens, living rooms and bathrooms in all the apartments.

