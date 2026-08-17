Villas for sale in Municipality of Chalkide, Greece

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Villas in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece

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Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 585 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 585 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of on…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 2
€695,000 Property Type: Villa Bedrooms: 3 Total Plot Area: 311 sq.m Internal Living Area…
$823,151
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