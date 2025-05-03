Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Greece

Athens
12
Corfu
20
Macedonia and Thrace
815
Kassandra Municipality
128
699 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Manikia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Manikia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of 2 b…
$417,497
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kalamos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kalamos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$431,004
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 77 sq.meters in Kavala suburbs. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$239,680
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
$469,684
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
On the site with a total area of 2.468 sq.m. ( 24 acres ) 10 houses were built. Of these, 6 …
$410,337
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 177 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 177 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 …
$204,990
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Sevasti, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Sevasti, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 360 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of 3 be…
$302,686
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kariotiko, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kariotiko, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$422,716
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 1
Cottage located in the area of Porto Rafti.Consists of 3 floors. There is a possibility to d…
$290,563
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Thermaikos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 410 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
$1,38M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 330 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$417,497
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Astypalea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Astypalea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The house consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$278,679
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Alykanas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Alykanas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Zante. Ground floor consists of . 1st floor cons…
$438,372
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 326 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale 4-storey house of 326 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$972,268
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$709,745
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 560 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey house of 560 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$574,059
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Kato Agios Markos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The owners will be leaving …
$104,374
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 416 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 416 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground floor consists of livi…
$440,943
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Nikiti, Greece
1 room Cottage
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 0-storey house of 305 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The own…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 428 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 428 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$2,17M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Makrinitsa, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Makrinitsa, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
$281,811
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Crete. Semi-basement consists o…
$2,34M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 rooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There are: a fireplace. Extras i…
$678,433
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Vizitsa, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Vizitsa, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$166,999
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consi…
$219,186
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Temploni, Greece
1 room Cottage
Temploni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. There are: solar panels for…
$301,738
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room wi…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 1 bedroom in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2…
$447,020
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Makrygialos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Makrygialos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 64 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
$178,808
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. Ground flo…
$315,105
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

