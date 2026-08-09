Cottages for sale in Municipality of Oropos, Greece

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Cottages in Municipality of Oropos, Greece

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17 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of living r…
$430,959
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Skala Oropou, Greece
Cottage
Skala Oropou, Greece
Area 200 m²
The detached house consists of 2 independent floors. The ground floor consists of 2 apart…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Afidnes, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Afidnes, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 440 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- East Attica: Afidnes (Kiourka) - 440 Sq.m., 6 Bed…
$250,554
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 144 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$584,451
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Skala Oropou, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Skala Oropou, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 225 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$684,811
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 550 m²
The detached house is located in Ipokratios Politia behind mountain of Parnitha Since the…
$1,06M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 190 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The house consists of 5 bedrooms,…
$442,654
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 282 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 282 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$578,547
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Grekodom Development
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Skala Oropou, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Skala Oropou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livin…
$236,142
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Skala Oropou, Greece
Cottage
Skala Oropou, Greece
Area 540 m²
Offered for sale Villa consisting of 3 houses Each house has 3 levels and consists of 1 liv…
$1,28M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
$1,12M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Skala Oropou, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Skala Oropou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 210 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room w…
$153,492
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$507,705
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 420 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 420 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$1,00M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kalamos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kalamos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 320 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$493,956
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 420 m²
420 sq.m 2-storey detached house in Attica for sale. The first level consists of a living ro…
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Kalamos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Kalamos, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 369 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 369 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room, …
$1,02M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Municipality of Oropos, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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