  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Leptokarya
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Leptokarya, Greece

52 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 261 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 261 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€320,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 2-storey house of 96 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of l…
€440,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 256 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€390,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€265,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€150,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€250,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 147 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€145,000
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 131 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
€199,900
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Skotina, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Skotina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedroo…
€110,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Skotina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€165,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Skotina, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground…
€300,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€160,000
Cottage 5 rooms with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 165 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
€225,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€1,15M
3 room cottage with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer to your attention a house located on the first line only 5 meters from the sea shor…
€280,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 0-storey house of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A magnific…
€250,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€300,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€90,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground…
€170,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€70,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€209,900
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 688 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 688 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A magnific…
€400,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale cottage under construction, with area of 100 sq.m, in Olympic cost. Cottage consist…
€76,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€125,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€280,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Skotina, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€160,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€450,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Skotina, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Skotina, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€500,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 95 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of l…
€145,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€79,000
