UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Leptokarya
Cottages
Cottages for sale in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage
Clear all
52 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Leptokarya, Greece
6
2
261 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 261 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
4
2
96 m²
1/2
For sale 2-storey house of 96 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of l…
€440,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
4
1
256 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 256 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€390,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view
Leptokarya, Greece
9
3
240 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€265,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Leptokarya, Greece
6
3
190 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€150,000
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Leptokarya, Greece
7
2
260 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
7
2
147 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 147 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€145,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
5
131 m²
2
For sale 0-storey house of 131 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
€199,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Skotina, Greece
4
1
80 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedroo…
€110,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Skotina, Greece
4
2
130 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€165,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Skotina, Greece
7
2
400 m²
3
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground…
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Leptokarya, Greece
4
2
110 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 rooms with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
5
165 m²
2
For sale 0-storey house of 165 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
€225,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
4
2
200 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€1,15M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
3
96 m²
1
We offer to your attention a house located on the first line only 5 meters from the sea shor…
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
1
450 m²
3
For sale under construction 0-storey house of 450 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A magnific…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
4
2
100 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
4
2
110 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€90,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
1
120 m²
1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground…
€170,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Leptokarya, Greece
4
2
100 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€70,000
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
7
2
200 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€209,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
1
688 m²
1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 688 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A magnific…
€400,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
1
100 m²
1
For sale cottage under construction, with area of 100 sq.m, in Olympic cost. Cottage consist…
€76,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Leptokarya, Greece
3
1
100 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€125,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Leptokarya, Greece
4
1
110 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Skotina, Greece
8
2
200 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
8
4
330 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€450,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Skotina, Greece
6
2
160 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
3
2
95 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 95 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of l…
€145,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
5
2
100 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€79,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL