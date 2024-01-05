Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Peraia, Greece

13 properties total found
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€565,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view in Peraia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€930,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 94 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
€170,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Peraia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 420 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€530,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage in Peraia, Greece
3 room cottage
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€270,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Peraia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€320,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view in Peraia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€1,10M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 8 bedrooms with city view in Peraia, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms with city view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
€435,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 185 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€315,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Peraia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€450,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with mountain view in Peraia, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 167 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€1,10M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Peraia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€550,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Peraia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 546 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 546 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€800,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
