Cottages for sale in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

184 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€125,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Neos Panteleimonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 186 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€245,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 261 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 261 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€320,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 2-storey house of 96 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of l…
€440,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Kakoperato, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Kakoperato, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 81 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 2 bedro…
€250,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Orei, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Orei, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 135 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€160,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Eretria, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€160,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-storey house of 255 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€230,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Loukisia, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Loukisia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 196 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€375,000
3 room cottage in Chalkoutsi, Greece
3 room cottage
Chalkoutsi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 249 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 249 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€180,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 256 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€390,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€265,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Achladias, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Achladias, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€330,000
3 room cottage in Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
3 room cottage
Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
€170,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€150,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€250,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 147 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The semi-basement consists of…
€145,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with bbq in Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with fireplace, with storage room, with bbq
Markopoulo Oropou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
For Sale - Residential Detached house - East Attica: Markopoulo Oropou 120 Sq.m., 4 Bedrooms…
€130,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Avlida Beach, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Avlida Beach, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one kitchen…
€190,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Litochoro, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€247,000
Cottage 4 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Loutra Ypatis, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Loutra Ypatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 365 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 365 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace. The owners…
€358,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Zagora, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Zagora, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The ground floor consists of one be…
€280,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Lihada, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Lihada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 163 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€275,000
Cottage 5 rooms with furnishings in Litochoro, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms with furnishings
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 126 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
€130,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Eretria, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Eretria, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 98 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There is a fireplace. The own…
€168,000
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 0-storey house of 131 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving th…
€199,900
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Oropos, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Oropos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
Oropos northeast of Athens 35klm, Alonia area, nes, single-family house with an area of 210 …
€285,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Platamonas, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Platamonas, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
€750,000
Cottage with swimming pool, with Back yard (Garden) in Oropos, Greece
Cottage with swimming pool, with Back yard (Garden)
Oropos, Greece
Area 600 m²
For Sale - Residential Detached house - East Attica: Oropos 600 Sq.m., Ground floor Floor, B…
€220,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Skotina, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Skotina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The house consists of 3 bedroo…
€110,000

