Cottages for sale in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

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Cottages in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece

;
South Pilio Municipality
9
Lokroi Municipality
5
Municipal Unit of Malesina
3
Municipality of Tanagra
6
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94 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 135 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of o…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Central Greece, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 165 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 165 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 2 bed…
$200,720
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 430 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 430 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of l…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Dimini, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Dimini, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 150 m²
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Semi-basement co…
$117,481
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Arachova. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Cottage
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Area 98 m²
For sale 0-storey house of 98 sq.meters on the Euboea island . There are: a fireplace. The o…
$198,359
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 160 sq.meters in central Greece. The house consists of 4 bedroo…
$755,654
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kileler Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kileler Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one bed…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Zagora, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Zagora, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$330,598
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Cottage
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Area 143 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 143 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A view of the mountain, …
$360,116
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 260 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of livin…
$549,030
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Amfikleia-Elateia Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Arachova. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 214 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 214 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room …
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 10 bedrooms in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Cottage 10 bedrooms
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Area 500 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 500 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of 4…
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 12 bedrooms in Malesina, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms
Malesina, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of one s…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 420 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 420 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of …
$1,48M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 11 bedrooms in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Cottage 11 bedrooms
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 11
Area 460 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 460 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of …
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Arachova, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Arachova, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Arachova. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of 3 be…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Makrinitsa, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Makrinitsa, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 314 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 314 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$1,00M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage
Melissochori, Greece
Area 315 m²
There is provided for sale a detached house with a total area of 315 sq.m. that is located o…
$501,801
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 312 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 312 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of 3…
$200,720
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Makryrrachi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Makryrrachi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Semi-basement consists of …
$165,299
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Central Greece, Greece
Cottage
Central Greece, Greece
Area 450 m²
For sale 0-storey house of 450 sq.meters in central Greece. There are: a fireplace. The owne…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Cottage
Thessaly and Central Greece, Greece
Area 480 m²
For sale is a three-storey unfinished cottage in the town of Yaltra on the island of Evia. …
$366,020
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Delphi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Delphi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 430 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 430 sq.meters in central Greece. Semi-basement consists of one …
$259,756
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Milies, Greece
Cottage
Milies, Greece
Area 210 m²
Two separate detached houses are for sale in the village of Vyzitsa, Pelion (turnk…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Delphi Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Delphi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in central Greece. Ground floor consists of 2 bed…
$177,106
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Argalasti, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Argalasti, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 160 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. Ground floor consists of 3 bedroo…
$324,695
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

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