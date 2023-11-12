Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. The municipality Nea Propontida
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
44 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Moudania olive groves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Moudania olive groves, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 3
Zu verkaufen ein schönes Haus mit 160 m ² Wohnfläche. 150 Meter entferntes Meer mit wundersc…
€249,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Nea Potidea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
€85,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Portes, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Portes, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
€230,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Nea Potidea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 83 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
€150,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Portes, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Portes, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€185,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Portes, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Portes, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 50 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedroom, li…
€85,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view in Nea Moudania, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one st…
€540,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Nea Potidea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 56 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
€110,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Moudania olive groves, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Moudania olive groves, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
€850,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Nea Potidea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living r…
€160,000
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with first coastline in Nea Moudania, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with first coastline
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Chalkidiki
€270,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Nea Potidea, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 236 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
€220,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Nea Potidea, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€160,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Nea Potidea, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€160,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Agios Mamas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agios Mamas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
€115,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Dionisiou Beach, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Dionisiou Beach, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living …
€290,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Nea Potidea, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
€200,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Agios Mamas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Agios Mamas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 132 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
€380,000
3 room cottage with swimming pool, with furnishings in Agios Mamas, Greece
3 room cottage with swimming pool, with furnishings
Agios Mamas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 365 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 365 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
€650,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Nea Potidea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 b…
€280,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Agios Mamas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Agios Mamas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€315,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Moudania olive groves, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Moudania olive groves, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furni…
€370,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Agios Mamas, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Agios Mamas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living …
€290,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Portes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Portes, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€700,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Agios Mamas, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Agios Mamas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
€160,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Portaria, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Portaria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The basement consists of one storero…
€350,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Portes, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Portes, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 65 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of one …
€320,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Portaria, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Portaria, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one bed…
€185,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Moudania olive groves, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Moudania olive groves, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of . The …
€1,50M
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Nea Potidea, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
€220,000

Properties features in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir