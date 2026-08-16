Cottages for sale in The municipality Nea Propontida, Greece

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Cottages in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece

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Nea Kallikrateia
5
Nea Moudania
5
Nea Triglia
5
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55 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of living room…
$490,558
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Lakkoma, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Lakkoma, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$253,852
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Number of floors 2
Details  Number of floors in the building: 3  Number of rooms: 6  Levels: 2  Bathrooms: 2  B…
$518,679
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 77 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Plagia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of living ro…
$594,134
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Silata, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Silata, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of one storer…
$696,768
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Silata, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Silata, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2 living ro…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Portaria, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Portaria, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Number of floors 2
Details  Number of floors in the building: 3  Year of construction: 2005  Beach: wide, sandy…
$756,265
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Triglia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Triglia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 190 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
$153,492
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Nea Plagia, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 480 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 480 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of living room…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 270 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
$1,00M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Plagia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 205 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 205 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of one stor…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Details  Number of floors in the building: 4  Year of construction: 2003  Number of rooms: 6…
$988,962
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one store…
$214,258
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Plagia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 215 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one bedroom…
$383,730
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Nea Triglia, Greece
Cottage
Nea Triglia, Greece
Area 320 m²
For sale a detached house with a carpentry shop on the ground floor. The plot has an area of…
$194,817
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Tenedos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Tenedos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Number of floors 3
Details  Number of floors in the building: 4  Year of construction: 2005  Number of rooms: 6…
$988,962
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agios Mamas, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agios Mamas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one bedroom…
$330,598
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 240 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$885,531
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agios Mamas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agios Mamas, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 132 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 132 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$271,563
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Agios Mamas, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agios Mamas, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 240 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Number of floors 2
Details  Number of floors in the building: 3  Year of construction: 2008  Number of rooms: 5…
$565,302
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one bedro…
$218,431
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Silata, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Silata, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 168 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 168 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of one storer…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Nea Silata, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nea Silata, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. 1st floor consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
$495,898
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Agios Mamas, Greece
Cottage
Agios Mamas, Greece
Area 35 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 35 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. There are: solar panels for water hea…
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Nea Silata, Greece
Cottage
Nea Silata, Greece
Area 105 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 105 square meters in Halkidiki. The second floor c…
$514,154
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Propontida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 270 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of living roo…
$1,14M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Silata, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Silata, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 274 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 274 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of one bedroom…
$330,598
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

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