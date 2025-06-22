Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kassandra Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Kassandra Municipal Unit, Greece

Kassandreia
11
Cottage Delete
Clear all
100 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Fokea, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$449,337
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 be…
$2,53M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage in Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground …
$425,142
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$120,975
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground …
$495,423
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-b…
$403,251
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$1,27M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 128 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground…
$483,901
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 1 bedroom in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 108 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$368,687
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-b…
$576,073
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$472,380
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
🌟 Luxury cottage on the first line of the sea, 2 floors with an area of 140 square meters on…
$463,994
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
1 room Cottage in Afytos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Afytos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a historic building in the heart of the picturesque resort town on the east coast o…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
$1,56M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 1 bedroom in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of l…
$205,082
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$576,073
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$495,423
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 105 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$518,465
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-b…
$426,294
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Siviri, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$345,644
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Skala Fourkas, Greece
1 room Cottage
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There are: a fireplace, a…
$460,858
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Fokea, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$311,079
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 115 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$391,729
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Fourka, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
$437,815
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Fourka, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 86 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
$167,061
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground …
$311,079
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Moles Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-b…
$449,337
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. 1st floor consists of liv…
$345,644
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
$207,386
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Siviri, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 105 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
$368,687
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Kassandra Municipal Unit, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go