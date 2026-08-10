Cottages for sale in Attica, Greece

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Cottages in Attica, Greece

;
Athens
4
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
39
Municipality of Saronikos
28
Municipality of Glyfada
16
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336 properties total found
Cottage in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Area 65 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage of 65 sq.m. in Attica. The cottage consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
$322,878
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Zografos near the center of Athens, maisonette of 86 sq.m. 4th-5th floor in good condition, …
$174,805
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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$720,232
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 430 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$791,075
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 8 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 428 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 428 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$2,48M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Marathon, Greece
Cottage
Marathon, Greece
Area 184 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 184 sq.meters in Attica. -------------------------------…
$678,907
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chaidari, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chaidari, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 138 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens West: Chaidari - 138 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath…
$477,800
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 400 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 500 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, l…
$1,48M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- East Attica: Voula - Nea kalymnos 154 Sq.m., 3 Bedroo…
$740,007
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Cottage 6 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 175 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 190 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
$560,837
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 11 bedrooms in Attica, Greece
Cottage 11 bedrooms
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 11
Area 504 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 504 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms, …
$448,669
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, livin…
$779,268
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 275 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 275 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Cottage 1 bedroom in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Voula south of Athens, Dikigorika area, house of 60sq.m. on a plot of 700 sq.m. ground floor…
$221,419
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Cottage 7 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 300 m²
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consis…
$342,406
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Area 320 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Athens. A view of the city opens up from the…
$2,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
$938,663
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens South: Alimos - Ano Kalamaki 152 Sq.m., 3 Bedr…
$291,341
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Cottage in Skala Oropou, Greece
Cottage
Skala Oropou, Greece
Area 540 m²
Offered for sale Villa consisting of 3 houses Each house has 3 levels and consists of 1 liv…
$1,28M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Markopoulo, Greece
Cottage
Markopoulo, Greece
Area 201 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage of 201 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, on…
$548,431
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 168 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 168 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, one …
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Kalamos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Kalamos, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 369 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 369 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room, …
$1,02M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 5-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Basement consists of one storeroom. …
$596,258
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Aegina, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Aegina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 215 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Area 200 m²
The building is 200 sqm on a 120 sqm plot, close to the port of Piraeus Suitable for pro…
$519,512
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 68 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, livin…
$253,852
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kalamos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kalamos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 320 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$493,956
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

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