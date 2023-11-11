Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Attica, Greece

298 properties total found
3 room cottage in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€1,15M
3 room cottage with mountain view in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 292 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 292 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
€530,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Varkiza south of Athens, in the center of the humanity, 2nd-3rd floor maisonette and studio …
€1,000,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 4-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Athens. The basement consists of one storeroomon…
€2,10M
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 96 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room,…
€340,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Aetos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Aetos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 183 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 183 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The ground floor consists of…
€370,000
Cottage 8 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 8 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 3
Two-story building for sale Two-storey building with a total area of 275 sq.m. The building …
€520,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 167 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
€310,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 305 m²
Kato Elliniko south of Athens, maisonette 305 sq.m. of ultra-luxurious construction in a spe…
€2,50M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Athens, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 264 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 264 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
€430,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Nea Makri, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms…
€320,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view in Agia Marina, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view
Agia Marina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 1
In a very nice part of Agia Marina, just 3 minutes by car from the beach, an area of 4 acres…
€1,30M
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with fireplace, with storage room in Athens, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with fireplace, with storage room
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house -- Athens North: Lykovrysi 120 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 B…
€400,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Artemida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Artemida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€310,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Varkiza south of Athens, Asirmatos Varis area, newly built maisonette of 192 sq.m. building …
€750,000
1 room Cottage in Athens, Greece
1 room Cottage
Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
A two-story detached house with a total area of 150 sq.m. is being auctioned Auction date No…
€1,35M
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Voula south of Athens Nea Kalymnos area, maisonette of 123 sq.m. 2nd-3rd floor newly built l…
€680,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Saronis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€2,10M
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 68 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€215,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with first coastline in Kaki Thalassa, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with first coastline
Kaki Thalassa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of . The first…
€235,000
3 room cottage with swimming pool in Alas, Greece
3 room cottage with swimming pool
Alas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 371 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 371 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€950,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 77 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€155,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Athens, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Athens, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 483 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey house of 483 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 storeroo…
€1,60M
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
€195,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Attica, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Glyfada south of Athens, Pyrnari area, maisonette of 147 sq.m. luxury construction, in excel…
€720,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room in Selinia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room
Selinia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
For Sale - Residential Detached house - Piraias: Salamina - Selinia 90 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 …
€330,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Vari south of Athens, Korbi area, detached house of 223 sq.m. 3 levels ( ground floor-1st & …
€580,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Voula South of Athens, Panorama area: detached house - villa of 370 sq.m. in a green and qui…
€1,000,000
3 room cottage with storage room, near metro in Athens, Greece
3 room cottage with storage room, near metro
Athens, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
For Sale - Residential Detached house - Athens Center: Athens - Kypseli 115 Sq.m., 3 Bedroom…
€220,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey house of 286 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€1,10M

