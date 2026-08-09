Cottages for sale in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece

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Cottages in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece

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18 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 246 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 246 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of 2 storerooms…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 382 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 382 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of one bedroom, liv…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
For Sale - Residential Detached house - East Attica: Agios Stefanos - 300 Sq.m., 5 Bedrooms,…
$396,224
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TekceTekce
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 320 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$1,09M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 350 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room w…
$1,37M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
Stamata north of Athens, Efxinos Pontos neighborhood, detached house of 400sq.m on a plot of…
$932,292
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Cottage in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Area 293 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 293 square meters in Attica. The basement consists…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 717 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 717 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room, …
$1,11M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room …
$1,16M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 230 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$714,329
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Area 531 m²
For sale two-storey detached house with a total area of 531 sq.m. The house consists of f…
$755,654
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 500 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$2,95M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 600 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 600 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one playroom…
$2,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 380 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 380 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$979,988
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
Agios Stefanos north of Athens hill of Muson area: detached house of 400sq.m. of excellent c…
$943,946
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Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 430 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$791,075
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 405 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 405 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, one…
$1,55M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
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