Cottages for sale in Municipality of Markopoulo Mesogaias, Greece

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Cottages in Municipality of Markopoulo Mesogaias, Greece

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Limenas Markopoulou
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Markopoulo
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13 properties total found
Cottage in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Area 110 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage of 110 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of one bedroom, l…
$274,216
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Markopoulo, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Markopoulo, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists…
$277,467
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room w…
$619,872
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 340 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 270 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, 2…
$1,65M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Markopoulo, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Markopoulo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 380 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$920,953
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Cottage in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Area 276 m²
Cottage located in the area of Porto Rafti. Consists of 3 floors. There is a possibility…
$306,984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Markopoulo, Greece
Cottage
Markopoulo, Greece
Area 120 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 120 sq.m in Attica under construction. The first f…
$439,887
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Markopoulo, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Markopoulo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroo…
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 85 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livin…
$230,238
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 134 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 134 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, o…
$495,074
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Markopoulo, Greece
Cottage
Markopoulo, Greece
Area 201 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage of 201 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, on…
$548,431
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 370 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 370 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Municipality of Markopoulo Mesogaias, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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