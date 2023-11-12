Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Aristotle
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Municipality of Aristotle, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
37 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€145,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€155,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings in Ouranoupoli, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 25 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedr…
€280,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Pyrgadikia, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
€130,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Ammouliani, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Ammouliani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedro…
€500,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Nautilus, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedroo…
€150,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Roda, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
€230,000
Cottage 13 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 13 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 13
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The basement consists of one …
€450,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Pyrgadikia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€900,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Pyrgadikia, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pyrgadikia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The first floor consists o…
€600,000
Cottage 8 bedrooms with furnishings in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms with furnishings
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 474 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 474 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of …
€790,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Ierissos, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction 0-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The owners…
€380,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Ouranoupoli, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 327 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 327 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of …
€1,000,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Roda, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 64 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedr…
€240,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Nea Roda, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The ground…
€200,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings in Stratoni, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings
Stratoni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of …
€450,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Nea Roda, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
€700,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Stratoni, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Stratoni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
€150,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Nea Roda, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedro…
€600,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Nea Roda, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
€400,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedro…
€160,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ouranoupoli, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of l…
€130,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of …
€450,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Gomati, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Gomati, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 107 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of …
€400,000
Cottage 11 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ierissos, Greece
Cottage 11 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 6
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey house of 520 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
€250,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Nautilus, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 50 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of …
€98,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ouranoupoli, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of …
€315,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Stratoni, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Stratoni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 bedro…
€250,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Neochori, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Neochori, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 530 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 530 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of…
€380,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings in Nautilus, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving th…
€850,000

Properties features in Municipality of Aristotle, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir