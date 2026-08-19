Cottages for sale in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece

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Cottages in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece

;
Municipal Unit of Kranidi
8
Municipal Unit of Ermioni
6
Ermioni
3
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14 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 218 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 218 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
$448,669
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kranidi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kranidi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 259 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 259 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedro…
$613,968
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Thermisia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Thermisia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 124 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor …
$543,126
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The house con…
$1,00M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Portocheli, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Portocheli, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor …
$2,01M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Thermisia, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Thermisia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 109 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 109 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 bedrooms,…
$342,406
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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TekceTekce
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kranidi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kranidi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor …
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Cottage in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Area 210 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 210 square meters on the Peloponnese peninsula. Th…
$1,01M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Ermioni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ermioni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor …
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Thermisia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Thermisia, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 203 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 203 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor …
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Ermioni, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Ermioni, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 210 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroo…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 155 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The house con…
$566,740
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Portocheli, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Portocheli, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 195 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 195 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 3 bedroo…
$342,406
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Ermioni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ermioni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 215 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement c…
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

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