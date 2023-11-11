Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipal Unit of Kranidi
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Municipal Unit of Kranidi, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Petrothalassa, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Petrothalassa, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Peloponnese. There is a fireplace. The owners wi…
€405,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline in Saint Emilian, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline
Saint Emilian, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The house consi…
€850,000
3 room cottage with sea view in Stains, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view
Stains, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€430,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Saint Emilian, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Saint Emilian, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The house consi…
€480,000

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Kranidi, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir