Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Pallini Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Pallini Municipal Unit, Greece

Cottage Delete
Clear all
39 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 56 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of o…
$207,566
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 82 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of l…
$103,331
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$229,624
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$469,684
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 116 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$469,684
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$368,791
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$850,582
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas in the modern residential complex « Sea grace » located in   calm part, the resort ci…
$500,655
Leave a request
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 245 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$1,34M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 192 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. 1st floor consists of 2 b…
$333,998
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
$504,590
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$447,020
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 86 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of l…
$309,945
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$313,388
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas in the modern residential complex « Sea grace » located in   calm part, the resort ci…
$525,051
Leave a request
Cottage 1 bedroom in Pefkochori, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 45 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of l…
$162,941
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 185 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$357,616
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Chaniotis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a magnificent detached house of 116 sq m made of stone and wood, located on a hill …
$502,897
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$313,388
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$333,998
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$521,872
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Loutra, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Loutra, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$637,003
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 116 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$574,059
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor -1
For sale 3-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$515,080
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 78 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of l…
$229,624
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$310,113
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Semi-basement consists of…
$271,373
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Loutra, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Loutra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$335,265
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. Ground floor consists of …
$424,669
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 3 b…
$436,242
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Pallini Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go