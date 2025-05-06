Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece

19 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Glyfada south of Athens Aixoni area, under construction luxury maisonette 155sq.m. built to …
$1,30M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Glyfada south of Athens Aixoni area, under construction luxury maisonette 155sq.m. built to …
$1,02M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, o…
$2,38M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Glyfada south of Athens, Pyrnari area, maisonette of 147 sq.m. luxury construction, in excel…
$880,204
Cottage 10 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 10 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 640 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 640 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$3,78M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
$574,059
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 564 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 564 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom.…
$1,36M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 380 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, on…
$1,38M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 140 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens South: Glyfada - Golf 140 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 2…
$485,241
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
A two-story detached house with a total area of 150 sq.m. is being auctioned Auction date No…
$1,51M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
$386,185
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 510 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom,…
$1,33M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 480 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$2,00M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 700 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$3,91M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Glyfada South Near the Center of the Municipality Maisonette 130 Newly Built Luxury Construc…
$959,197
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 185 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$751,495
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 371 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 371 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room, on…
$1,07M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens South: Glyfada - Kentro 85 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, …
$1,58M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Glyfada south of Athens Aixoni area, under construction luxury maisonette 128sq.m. built to …
$1,02M
Properties features in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece

