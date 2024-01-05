Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Panorama Municipal Unit
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Panorama Municipal Unit, Greece

12 properties total found
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Price on request
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€190,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
€1,80M
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€630,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€2,20M
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
New-built 4 level detached house with seaview for sale in Panorama.First level has a garage …
€480,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one b…
€900,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 196 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
€1,40M
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
€420,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 266 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
€600,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of 2 be…
€650,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of 2 st…
€550,000
