Cottages for sale in Nikiti, Greece

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Cottages in Nikiti, Greece

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6 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 3
A three-level villa of 161 sq.m is offered for sale on the Sithonia peninsula in the Halkidi…
$521,413
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Cottage 4 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
Details  Number of floors in the building: 3  Year of construction: 1975  Year of renovation…
$872,614
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Cottage 4 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
Details.Number of floors in the building: 3Repair year: 2023Number of rooms: 4Type of heatin…
$1,05M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
TekceTekce
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
A three-storey cottage with a total area of 200 sq.m. is for sale on the picturesque peninsu…
$1,73M
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Number of floors 2
Details  Number of floors in the building: 3  Year of construction: 2016  Number of rooms: 6…
$483,712
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Cottage 4 rooms in Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
Details.Year of construction: 2000Number of rooms: 4Type of heating: electricEnergy class: A…
$1,22M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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